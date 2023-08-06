Although the points titles in three of the five divisions at Off Road Speedway are basically locked away for safekeeping, two still appear to be up for grabs.
On Saturday night those two points contests got even closer.
With a second-place finish in the IMCA SportMods class, Tyler Afrank made up ground in his effort to erase his three-point deficit to fellow-Norfolkan Colby Langenberg–a task made simpler by Langenberg once again not competing at the track.
In the IMCA Late Models points competition, another Norfolk driver who earned a second-place finish–Chase Osborne–took a bite out of the 12 points he trailed points leader Cory Dumpert by entering Saturday’s races.
Dumpert did finish second in his heat race, but was 16th of the 17 cars in the “A” feature.
Meanwhile, the three drivers defending significant margins over their closest rivals include two drivers from Neligh–Kyle Wilkinson (41-point lead, IMCA Stock Cars) and Nate Buck (51-points, IMCA Hobby Stocks)--as well as Kyle Reed of Norfolk, who was ahead by 37 points in the Sport Compacts division entering Saturday night’s regular night of racing.
The most impressive recent string of success at the track belongs to Genoa’s James Roebuck, who picked up his sixth win in just eight tries in the IMCA SportMods class.
Roebuck needed just four laps to secure the lead in Saturday night’s “A” feature, then sped away from the field during the next four to establish a straightaway-length lead–nearly rebuilding it again following the race’s only caution with three laps left.
Afrank moved up from the fourth-position in that restart to grab second place, while Willy Kirk of Sloan, Iowa, appeared suddenly following a late charge from six-cars back to edge Sioux City, Iowa, driver Dan Wagner at the flag stand.
In the IMCA Late Models feature, Lincoln’s Cade Richards was the beneficiary of Beau Johnson’s disqualification for his car not making weight at the post-race weigh-in.
Johnson had led the final 15 laps after taking the lead from Aurora’s Dylan Schmer and holding it despite four cautions; however, Schmer, Richards, and Osborne continued the pursuit, with Osborne taking second from Schmer after the pair made incidental contact while approaching the finish line.
Meanwhile, Richards received the win after being moved up from second.
Norfolk’s Tejay Mielke overcame recent issues with his racecar to take home a first-place trophy Saturday night in the IMCA Stock Cars “A” feature, his first of the season at Off Road Speedway.
Mielke moved into the lead from a starting position in the sixth of eight rows by passing Eric Haase on the outside of turns three and four during the seventh lap of the 20-lap face.
Mielke then established a straightaway-length advantage a few laps later while leading second-place finisher Haase, also of Norfolk, and Chad Bruns of Wayne in third to the finish line.
Jason Wilkinson of Neligh made a similar move to the front for his fifth Off Road Speedway win of the summer in the IMCA Hobby Stocks feature.
Wilkinson began the race in the sixth and last row of the starting grid, but within three laps was in a battle for second place with Stephanie Reynolds.
Wilkinson took over the lead from Tim Pritchett, Jr. one lap after the first caution and withstood challengers during restarts following three more cautions for the win.
Pritchett, Jr., of Beemer took second place, while Norfolk’s Reynolds was third.
In the Sport Compacts feature, Kyle Reed of Norfolk also added his fifth win of the season, surviving a racelong battle with newcomer Chase Felix of Sioux City, Iowa. Anthony Ahlman, also of Norfolk, finished third.
(Results: All drivers from Norfolk unless indicated)
IMCA LATE MODELS: (17 cars) (“A” feature) 1. Cade Richards, Lincoln; 2. Chase Osborne; 3. Dylan Schmer, Aurora; 4. Alex Banks, Newman Grove; 5. Kaleb Jasperson, Pierce; 6. Eric Vanosdall, Hoskins; 7. Denton Duncan, Ravenna; 8. Nelson Vollbrecht, Stanton; 9. Joey Haase; 10. Junior Coover; 11. Travis Birkley, Wakefield; 12. Roger Elliot, Omaha; 13. Ben Sukup; 14. Devin Johnson, Bloomfield; 15. Brock Carlson, Winside; 16. Cory Dumpert, Newman Grove; 17. Beau Johnson, Plainview. (Heat 1) 1. Duncan, 2. Banks. (Heat 2) 1. B. Johnson, 2. Dumpert. (Heat 3) 1. Haase, 2. Vollbrecht.
IMCA STOCK CARS: (15 cars) (“A” feature) 1. Tejay Mielke; 2. Eric Haase; 3. Chad Bruns, Wayne; 4. Troy Bruns, Wayne; 5. Ron Pettitt; 6. Steven Sanderforld; 7. Fred DeSive, O’Neill; 8. Nate DeSive, O’Neill; 9. Tyler Steckelberg, Pierce; 10. Kyle Wilkinson, Neligh; 11. Jake Timm; 12. Jaycee Bruns, Wayne; 13. Tanner Cunningham, Tilden; 14. Hans Houfek, Emerson; 15. Derek Sehi, Neligh. (Trophy Dash) 1. N. DeSive, 2. Pettitt. (Heat 1) 1. Haase, 2. Houfek. (Heat 2) 1. Sanderford, 2. Cunningham.
IMCA HOBBY STOCKS: (16 cars) (“A” feature) 1. Jason Wilkinson, Neligh; 2. Tim Pritchett, Jr., Beemer; 3. Stephanie Reynolds; 4. Jordan Uehling; 5. Mark Arduser, Battle Creek; 6. Seth Steinmeyer, Bancroft; 7. Nate Buck, Neligh; 8. Anthony Bruhn, Creston; 9. Jim Kimmel; 10. Trevor Frisch; 11. Dakota Spann, Wayne; 12. Shannon Pospisil; 13. Joe Rosberg; 14. Jace Malasek, Emerson; 15. Gage Koch; 16. Paxton Stubbs, Ravenna. (B Feature) 1. Bruhn, 2. Steinmeyer, 3. Rosberg, 4. Pospisil. (Heat 1) 1. Frisch, 2. Arduser. (Heat 2) 1. Pritchett, Jr., 2. Uehling. (Heat 3) 1. Stubbs, 2. Reynolds.
IMCA SPORTMODS: (11 cars) (“A” feature) 1. James Roebuck, Genoa; 2. Tyler Afrank; 3. Willy Kirk, Sloan, IA; 4. Dan Wagner, Sioux City, IA; 5. Rusty Glosser; 6. Michael Wolfe, Hartington; 7. Terry Kester, Oakdale; 8. Wes Hochstein, Randolph; 9. Kevin Kay, Wayne; 10. Tim Swartz, Lincoln; 11. Logan Fernau, Creighton. (Heat 1) 1. Roebuck, 2. Swartz. (Heat 2) 1. Kester, 2. Wagner.
SPORT COMPACTS:(6 cars) (“A” feature) 1. Kyle Reed; 2. Chase Felix, Sioux City, IA; 3. Anthony Ahlman; 4. Jordan Runge, Magnolia, IA; 5. Christian Kruger, Pierce; 6. Anthony Simants, Kearney. (Heat 1) 1. Reed, 2. Ahlman.