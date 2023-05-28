For two area race car drivers, the trophies they took home from Off Road Speedway Saturday night will hold a special place among the others they may accumulate over the years.
With their respective wins in the IMCA Stock Cars and the IMCA Late Models “A” features, Tanner Cunningham of Tilden and Beau Johnson of Plainview both recorded their first-ever career wins.
“It feels pretty good, a little bit surreal,” Cunningham said. “It didn’t really hit me until the next morning. It’s pretty cool.”
Cunningham, who developed his interest in racing while attending races with cousins Cameron and Kyle where their dad Jason Wilkinson was competing, is in his third year of driving a Stock Car after spending two years in the Hobby Stocks division and another season racing a SportMod.
“Cameron, Kyle, and I grew up watching my uncle Jason race,” Cunningham said. “It was sort of inevitable that we would all race, too. Jason and Cameron, and also Kyle when he has time, have helped me a lot with my car and my setup.”
Cunningham’s win Saturday night didn’t come easily, despite his starting on the pole in the 15-car field.
“My plan was to run the bottom and hold my line, to not let anybody get underneath me,” Cunningham said. “Tyler Steckelberg was having a good run up on the top. He’d get me (coming out of some turns), then I’d get him. It was a battle all the way up to the end.”
Steckelberg was a threat throughout the race, frequently pulling alongside Cunningham and occasionally having the advantage briefly as the pair exited turn two and turn four, but Cunningham remained on the bottom and continued to regain or hold the lead.
The feature’s only caution occurred with two laps remaining, a situation that established a single-file restart with not only Steckelberg but also
Chad Bruns and Kyle Wilkinson behind Cunningham–all in position to pose a threat.
But Cunningham said he saw the caution as a positive.
“The caution actually helped me out. Kyle had gotten around me on the bottom–barely squeezing by me in turns one and two,” Cunningham said. “ But since we hadn’t completed a full lap, the caution meant that I got my position back on the restart, and I was able to hold those guys off.”
The caution did provide an opportunity for a shuffling of the positions behind Cunningham where Steckelberg, a Pierce racer, edged Bruns to finish second, while Bruns, of Wayne, was able to hold off Kyle Wilkinson for third.
Also earning his first win was Johnson–a 14-year-old driver–from Plainview.
Johnson started the IMCA Late Models feature on the outside of the front row and led all 25 laps.
Johnson, who will be entering his freshman year of high school this fall, said he acquired his interest in racing from his dad, Jim, as well as his uncle and cousin, and started his racing career in a Late Model “because we had the cars.” He races at Norfolk, as well as Columbus and Albion.
“It feels pretty good to win. I guess (a first win) needed to start somewhere,” Johnson said. “I was leading on Friday at Albion until the drive shaft on my car broke with nine laps left.”
Like the Stock Cars feature, the race had just one caution, but in the Late Models race that restart took place just four laps in when Ben Sukup’s flat tire brought about the yellow flag.
Nelson Vollbrecht made his move on that restart, maneuvering in front of Matt Haase to take over second, but Johnson proceeded to establish straightaway-length leads during the next 17 laps.
“I knew I wanted to run the top line because it was picking up rubber,” Johnson said. “I know about which lines to run since I’ve watched a lot of racing over the years, and my dad has told me a few things, so I’ve just gone with it.”
As the field spread behind him, Johnson’s pursuers–Vollbrecht and Cory Dumpert–didn’t close ground until lapped traffic slowed Johnson slightly.
Neither was able to draw close enough to pass, however, as Johnson claimed his win and the ensuing trip into victory lane.
“I thought about whether to pass the lapped cars or not,” Johnson said. “I decided not to. I didn’t think the cars behind me would be able to go underneath me, the low line wouldn’t have allowed it.”
Vollbrecht, of Stanton, went on to take second, while Dumpert, of Newman Grove finished in third place.
Cunningham’s mentor, Jason Wilkinson, won the IMCA Hobby Stocks “A” feature–his second victory of the season at Off Road Speedway.
Wilkinson moved quickly from his fifth row starting position to the front.
The Neligh racer took the lead from Mark Arduser on the restart following the feature’s only caution five laps in to the race, then led the remaining 13 laps for the win.
Arduser, of Battle Creek, took second place, while Neligh’s Nate Buck won a three-way battle for third with Norfolkan Wyatt Lehman and Emerson driver Dakota Spann.
Colby Langenberg of Norfolk also won for the second time at Off Road Speedway, taking first place in the IMCA SportMods “A” feature.
Langenberg took advantage of the race’s first caution to grab first place by passing leader Dean Wilkinson on the restart, then held off the field during two more cautions and restarts.
Finishing second was Pierce racer Cameron Meyer, with Norfolk’s Tyler Afrank adding his seventh top five finish by taking third.
In the four-cylinder/Sport Compact feature, Norfolk’s Anthony Ahlman and Kyle Reed earned first- and second-place finishes, respectively, while AJ Hawthorne of Battle Creek was third.
LATE MODELS: (12 cars) (“A” feature) 1. Beau Johnson, Plainview; 2. Nelson Vollbrecht, Stanton; 3. Cory Dumpert, Newman Grove; 4. Devin Johnson, Bloomfield; 5. Joey Haase; 6. Matt Haase; 7. Alex Banks, Newman Grove; 8. Chase Osborne; 9. Brock Carlson, Winside; 10. Ben Sukup; 11. Justin Bertschinger; 12. JR Coover. (Trophy Dash) 1. Bertschinger, 2. M. Haase. (Heat 1) 1. Vollbrecht, 2. Dumpert. (Heat 2) 1. B. Johnson, 2. Banks.
STOCK CARS: (15 cars) (“A” feature) 1. Tanner Cunningham, Tilden; 2. Tyler Steckelberg, Pierce; 3. Chad Bruns, Wayne; 4. Kyle Wilkinson, Neligh; 5. Eric Haase; 6. Nate DeSive, O’Neill; 7. John Bruegman, Elkhorn; 8. Tanner Pettitt; 9. Cameron Wilkinson, Neligh; 10. Jaycee Bruns, Wayne; 11. Derek Sehi, Neligh; 12. Ron Pettitt; 13. Nick Bruegman, Elkhorn; 14. Justin Bertschinger; 15. Steven Sanderford. (Heat 1) 1. T. Pettitt, 2. K. Wilkinson. (Heat 2) 1. E. Haase, 2. C. Bruns. (Heat 3) 1. C. Wilkinson, Cunningham.
HOBBY STOCKS: (18 cars) (“A” feature) 1. Jason Wilkinson, Neligh; 2. Mark Arduser, Battle Creek; 3. Nate Buck, Neligh; 4. Wyatt Lehman; 5. Dakota Spann, Wayne; 6. Lance Mielke; 7. Tanner Uehling; 8. Anthony Bruhn, Creston; 9. Jace Malasek, Emerson; 10. Tim Pritchett, Jr., Beemer; 11. Gage Koch; 12. Seth Steinmeyer, Bancroft; 13. Joe Rosberg; 14. Kristy Rosberg; 15. Stephanie Reynolds; 16. Shannon Pospisil; 17. Casey Thomas; 18. Trevor Frisch. (Heat 1) 1. Pospisil, 2. Lehman. (Heat 2) 1. J. Rosberg, 2. Bruhn. (Heat 3) 1. Arduser, 2. Malasek.
SPORTMODS: (10 cars) (“A” feature) 1. Colby Langenberg; 2. Cameron Meyer, Pierce; 3. Tyler Afrank; 4. Dean Wilkinson, Neligh; 5. Shawn Kelley, Albion; 6. Terry Kester, Oakdale; 7. Rusty Glosser; 8. Michael Wolfe, Hartington; 9. Aaron French; 10. James Roebuck, Genoa. (Heat 1) 1. Afrank, 2. Langenberg. (Heat 2) 1. Kester, 2. Roebuck.
SPORT COMPACTS:(6 cars) (“A” feature) 1. Anthony Ahlman; 2. Kyle Reed; 3. AJ Hawthorne, Battle Creek; 4. Colby Roland, Oakdale; 5. Leonard Carnes, Meadow Grove; 6. Jeremy Weber, Laurel. (Heat 1) 1. Reed, 2. Hawthorne.