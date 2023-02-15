TV apps and passwords

“What is your password for Paramount Plus?” was the text I received from one of our children last week. I typed in what I thought was the password, but apparently I don’t know as it didn’t work for them. Maybe I gave him the Peacock password, or maybe it was Amazon Prime. Right now I’m not sure what we have on our TV, how to access it or what shows are on what app. How did our TV get to be so baffling?
Life used to be more simple. For 30 years we didn’t have cable or satellite TV. If the kids wanted to watch a TV show, they had better hope it was on one of the six channels we received through the large antennas on the roof because that’s all we had. Then along came the internet and Netflix and we started reluctantly to pay monthly fees to watch movies every once in a while.
Then we really wanted to watch live sports that weren’t broadcast on the networks we could get, so we broke down and purchased Hulu. When we found we could watch it without commercials, for an extra fee we went to the premium plan, thinking we’d cancel in the summer when we would be too busy to watch TV. We didn’t cancel the plan over the summer.
It wasn’t long before some of the best movies recommended to us were only on Amazon Prime so we had to pay that fee. Then it was the monthly Paramount Plus fee and the monthly Peacock fee and we added a few extra subscriptions so we could watch the last two seasons of the show we had started on one of our existing subscriptions. I’m not really sure what apps are on our TV right now. I’m not sure if they are the pro or premium versions and how much we are actually paying for them. I need an app to keep track of my TV apps.
To complicate matters, one of our kids set up a couple of our accounts so I always have to email or call her when we can’t get into those apps. We share another app with a couple more kids who have changed the password because they thought the neighbors had logged into the account. Another kid signed onto an app at a hotel and forgot to log off so the password had to be changed then. I have completely lost control of our smart TV apps.
At night, Tom and I will open one app after another (if we can get logged into them) and watch … network TV. I’m completely serious. We have been watching more and more plain Jane, advertisement heavy, network TV. So we aren’t taking the antenna down yet or at least not while “Hogan’s Heroes” is still on ABC.