Crack open that five quart container of ice cream. Dairy is back and healthier than ever.
This was the surprisingly good news this week for dairy farmers and those who love dairy products — which happens to be every member of our family. Researchers followed the health of notoriously enthusiastic consumers of milk — 4000 sixty-year-old Swedish people who drink milk like, well, water. They took and tested blood samples from this group of milk drinkers and found they had a lot of milkfat in their bloodstream. Sounds bad, right?
As they tracked these people through the years, though, the researchers found that these milk lovers had lower cases of cardiovascular disease (and subsequently less heart attacks) when compared to their non milk drinking counterparts. Even with other lifestyle habits taken into account, the fat turned out to be actually good for them. You read right. They lived longer and healthier lives because of their consumption of dairy products. Conclusion: We all need more milk fat.
Now think back to what we’ve been told about milk. It’s been stressed to us for many years that we should drink skim milk or two percent milk but absolutely never touch the dreaded whole milk. You might as well smoke a pack of cigarettes instead.
As for putting a little half and half into your coffee, we’ve always been advised it was best to instead put in some powdered chemical stuff. That never did seem right.
Heaven forbid you would think of slathering a couple tablespoons of butter on your toast. You’re supposed to use the highly processed “I can’t believe it’s not real dairy” products. We were told wrong.
Here’s all these people putting cartons of almond milk in their grocery carts when they should be taking cartons of whole milk out of the dairy case.
This is a mind blower because the study doesn’t just promote the drinking of milk but covers the consumption of any dairy product including cheese and, best of all, ice cream.
We actually hadn’t listened when anyone told us we shouldn’t eat ice cream. Instead, we’ve been making homemade ice cream with, get this, real cream. We can make it now, though, without wondering what artery all that milk fat was depositing itself into. Now we know that fat is working in our blood to protect us from having a heart attack. It’s like taking a vitamin.
No more low-fat cream cheese in our recipes. If we want sour cream on our baked potato along with a slab of butter, we’re going for it. It’s going to be a great milk filled future.