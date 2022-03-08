LINCOLN — Mistakes and rebounding were Elkhorn Valley’s undoing on Tuesday afternoon in their 47-23 loss to Hastings St. Cecilia in the quarterfinals of the Nebraska state girls C2 basketball tournament at Lincoln Southeast.
“They tightened the bolts on what they do defensively,” Coach Brendan Dittmer said. “We had to fight through it and our girls did an admirable job, but it’s not good enough.”
Already up 16-11 at halftime, St. Cecilia came out swinging in the second half and didn’t look back. They started with an 8-0 run, then a 7-0 run that put them up 35-18 heading into the final eight minutes.
The Falcons turned the ball over 30 times in the contest and were outrebounded 31-24. They shot 4 for 17 from the field.
“I thought we had good looks.” Dittmer said of the team's third-quarter struggles. “They just didn’t fall early enough in that third quarter.”
The Bluehawks came out with a 7-2 run in the first quarter, but the green and white used a two from Bria Gale to claw back into it.
Addie Kirkegaard scored St. Cecilia’s first four points of the second, while J.J. Black had the first two for Elkhorn Valley. Then came a three minute, 12 second stretch where neither team could score, until Erin Sheeley hit a three with 1:23 to go. J.J. Black answered with one of her own before the break.
“This is a special group overall. A special senior class,” Dittmer said of his team with the season over. “The girls worked hard.”
Hastings St. Cecilia will face Crofton in the semifinals on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at the Bob Devaney Center. The teams played for the C2 title in 2019, 2014 and 2013.
NEBRASKA STATE C2 GIRLS BASKETBALL QUARTERFINALS
Elkhorn Valley 8 3 10 5 — 23
Hastings SC 9 7 19 11 — 47
ELKHORN VALLEY (22-5): Bria Gale 4-6 0-0 4, Carney Black, 4-11 0-0 10, J.J. Black 1-4 5-6 7, Lillian Hagemann 1-2 0-0 2, Total 8-26 5-6 23.
HASTINGS ST. CECILIA (24-2): Erin Sheehy1-1 0-0 3, Bailey Kissinger 6-17 2-9 16, Shaye Butler 2-14 0-0 5, Tatum Kirkac 2-5 0-2 5, Addie Kirkegaard 8-10 0-2 16, Total 19-48 3-15 47.