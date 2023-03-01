LINCOLN – Turnovers were one thing that concerned Elgin Public/Pope John girls basketball coach Randy Eisenhauer entering Wednesday’s Class D1 state tournament opener against second-seeded Centura.
And it turned out those concerns were well founded.
The Centurions forced the Wolfpack into 35 turnovers and used a late nine-point run to seal a 45-27 victory at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
“We just kind of got ourselves down in that first half with turnovers and everything,” Eisenhauer said. “We kind of struggled with pressure that we haven’t struggled against all year. The big stage got to us a bit right away, but I’ve got to give them a lot of credit. Their defense kind of put the clamps on what we wanted to do and put us in some tough situations.”
Thanks to 22 first-half turnovers, EPPJ (22-5) only had eight points at the half but still was only down by eight points.
“I know we only scored eight points in the first half, but 16-8 going into halftime, I told my girls that giving up 16 points in the first half, I was pretty happy with that,” Eisenhauer said. “We just didn’t get enough things going offensively, and I give credit to Centura and their defense.”
Centura’s 6-foot senior Sydney Davis was held to two of her 13 points in the first half, but Lakota Chelewski came off the bench and scored a total of eight points after averaging 2.0 per game for the season. That included the Centurions’ first points after going scoreless the first 4:54.
Elgin Public/Pope John cut down its turnovers in the second half by nine compared to the first but never got closer than five points. The Wolfpack were down 34-26 with 3:27 left when the Centurions went on a 9-0 run to close things out.
“I kept telling the girls we’re only a shot here or a shot there of being back in control,” Eisenhauer said. “When Keyera (Eisenhauer) made that corner 3 with five minutes left (to make it 30-23), we were still in the game. We still had five minutes left, but we didn’t have many outside shots go. Usually we make a few of those.”
Keyera Eisenhauer led the Wolfpack with nine points. Ashlynne Charf had six points and 11 rebounds.
“I’m proud of these girls and what they do for me,” Randy Eisenhauer said. “I watched them walk out of the locker room (after the game), and their chins were higher. They should be proud of themselves.”
EPPJ 4 4 9 10 – 27
Centura (24-3) 7 9 10 19 – 45
ELGIN PUBLIC/POPE JOHN (22-5): Taylynne Charf 0-3 2-4 2; Ashlynne Charf 3-7 0-1 6; Skyler Meis 0-3 0-2 0; Keyera Eisenhauer 2-7 4- 4 9; Maddie Kolm 2-5 0-0 4; Brenna Martinsen 0-1 2-4 2; Sara Bode 0-1 0-0 0; Kate Furstenau 1-10 2-2 4; Elise Ruterbories 0-0 0-0 0; Callie Heithoff 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 8-37 10-17 27.
CENTURA (24-3): Kailey Coghlan 0-3 0-0 0; Kyra Wooden 2-10 2-3 7; Taya Christensen 5-14 1-4 11; Sydney Davis 4-11 5-8 13; Paige Crawford 2-4 0-2 4; Katie Hadenfeldt 0-1 0-0 0; Lakota Chelewski 4-8 0-0 8; Jadyn Lauritsen 0-0 0-0 0; Hope McDonald 0-0 0-0 0; Finley Korinek 0-0 0-0 0; Jenna Fanta 1-1 0-0 0; Brianna Rasmussen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-52 8-17 45.