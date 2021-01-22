Lincoln High applied tenacious defensive pressure during much of its 55-35 victory over the Panthers Friday evening.
The result was numerous Norfolk turnovers that the Links turned into fastbreak points or extra possessions; however, the Lincoln High defense also sent the Panthers to the free throw line, but an inability to capitalize prevented Norfolk from staying close to the 7-4 Links.
“Teams know… Pressure us, and we’ll turn it over,” Norfolk coach Jared Oswald said. “We just haven’t improved in that aspect; we’re going to turn it over once in awhile, but we’ve got to eliminate the ones that are avoidable and lead to transition points.”
The Panthers are hoping the return of injured guard Nealy Brummond, possibly next week, will make a difference in dealing with the effectiveness of opponents’ current defensive strategy.
Norfolk’s issues at the free throw line were equally costly. The Panthers made just 10 of 29 free throws in the game, and missed free throws became detrimental from the outset.
With the score tied at 2, the Panthers had an opportunity for a run to establish a lead but missed all four chances at the charity stripe and, instead of perhaps leading 8-2, managed only a two-point advantage provided by Makenna Skiff’s basket inside--one of only two Norfolk field goals in the first quarter.
Instead, the Panthers added a single point in the last 3 1/2 minutes of the period and trailed 8-5.
The Links turned up the pressure and took over the game in the second period, making 7 of 16 field goals--including three 3s--to lead 30-12 at halftime.
Meanwhile, the Panthers, who were shooting bonus free throws just two minutes into the quarter, were once again unable to add free throw points to the two baskets scored by Skiff and Hailey Kleinschmit, making just 3 of 7 from the line.
“You get opportunities, you do things right, and you get to the free throw line--you’ve got to take advantage,” Oswald said. “Several of our misses were front-ends of bonus situations. It’s frustrating that ends up being a factor in the game, certainly the difference in it being a competitive game or us being down 18 at the half.”
Circumstances didn’t improve in the second half where, similarly, Norfolk allowed the opportunity for another run to be squandered. Trailing 35-12, the Panthers had a chance to score 16 points--while the Links scored seven points during the same period of time--but instead managed just seven, allowing Lincoln High to maintain its 42-19 lead.
Norfolk’s best offensive output, 16-points in the final period, didn’t significantly impact the game’s outcome either as, ironically, the Links converted 9 of 10 free throws to keep the Panthers at bay and complete the 55-35 victory.
“We felt at halftime we were just pressing, almost trying too hard; for some reason, after the last three games, we’re just playing really tense,” Oswald said. “They want it really bad, and sometimes they’re trying to make it happen too much. We’ve got to relax a little bit and play a little looser.”
Tessa Gall’s 10 points led Norfolk in scoring. Kleinschmidt contributed 8 for the Panthers, now 5-8 on the season.
Lincoln High 8 22 12 13 -- 55
Norfolk 5 7 7 16 -- 35
Lincoln High (7-4): J’unti Franklin 3-9 2-2 8, Yelenia Bradley 3-10 2-2 10, Jailynn Brill 3-3 1-2 7, Kaysia Woods 3-11 2-4 10, Briauna Robinson 2-2 2-3 6, Kiana Wiley 2-9 6-6 10, Mariana Saalfeld-Green 1-1 0-0 2, Nyawarga Jock 1-4 0-0 2. Totals: 18-49 15-18 55.
Norfolk (5-8): Amber Schwanebeck 0-2 0-0 0, Tessa Gall 4-8 1-2 10, Erin Schwanebeck 0-5 2-4 2, Karly Kalin 0-3 1-2 1, Chelsea Strom 1-5 2-9 4, Hailey Kleinschmit 3-8 2-7 8, Makenna Skiff 2-3 1-4 5, Agdaly Sanchez 2-4 0-0 4, Camryn Skiff 0-0 1-2 1. Totals: 12-38 10-29 35.