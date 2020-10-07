Tunes help bring people together

Ben Sandoz

Ben Sandoz plays he learned on the piano during the pandemic.

 Courtesy photo

Editor's Note

The following story originally appeared in the Oct. 5, 2020, 4-H special edition.

When I chose to do the 4-H citizenship project this year, I never pictured the way it would turn out. But as the year went on, I could envision 2020 and my project differently. This year has helped us to see things differently. It has also made us think about how and what we can do to make things better.

Helping to make things better is a big part of 4-H. Before I started taking piano lessons, I would go and listen to my sister play her lessons for Mrs. Uken.

I remember sitting on her couch and talking with her about playing the piano someday.

Now, I have taken lessons from Mrs. Uken for 6 years. This year the lessons had to stop. In March, we all had to make a lot of changes because of the pandemic. Mrs. Uken called to say she was not going to be giving lessons until things improved.

I remembered a song she told me she liked when she was taking lessons and I worked to learn that song to play for her. I think she enjoyed the music and I was glad to be able to do something for her. This project is a good way to think about what we can do and how we can be a part of making good things happen in our community.

