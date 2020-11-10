Trying to be educated on politics

Blog 20 Below

During the last few weeks, every time I opened a social media application on my phone or switched on the television, I was bombarded with political advertisements as the presidential election drew near. For most people, the constant influx of ads was an annoyance and they just want it to be done already. To me the ads were reminders that I am only 17, just short of the age to vote.

Before quarantine, I only knew the basics of politics from the conversations that I had around the dinner table; it wasn’t until I was spending countless hours bored at home away from friends that I began to form more of my own opinions about the world around me. Because I wanted to absorb as much information as possible, I began a path of researching, asking questions and having conversations with the people around me, searching for answers to my questions and everything that sparked curiosity.

Though social media gets a bad reputation, it was through these applications that I was able to connect with people who shared the same ideas I do. I am surrounded by conservative, republican voters. However, when I started paying attention to the issues, I realized I did not think exactly like everyone around me. It was through social media that my search for understanding began, but that led to numerous articles and a handful of different books, which enabled me to digest new thoughts and ideas that were previously not on my radar.

Even though I am quite new to the world of politics and still learning about the issues many Americans face, I believe my thoughts and opinions should be heard along with the millions of other voices that reside in the country. Our voices are made known through our vote. That is why it is important to vote, and why I am a little dejected that I was not able to vote this time, however, I am looking forward to May 2022.

Tags

In other news

First time voting was an overall pleasant experience

First time voting was an overall pleasant experience

This November was my first time voting in a presidential election. I began paying more attention to politics in my junior and senior years of high school in anticipation of the election that was to come during my senior year. I knew that this election would have a bigger effect on me since I…

Trying to be educated on politics

Trying to be educated on politics

During the last few weeks, every time I opened a social media application on my phone or switched on the television, I was bombarded with political advertisements as the presidential election drew near. For most people, the constant influx of ads was an annoyance and they just want it to be …

Not worth voting for

Not worth voting for

Just recently, the election took place and Americans where anxiously awaiting to hear who would get the responsibility of president put on their shoulders. Voting lingers in the very back of my mind like a forgotten box of knickknacks in an undisturbed attic, considering I am not exactly eli…

All-Norfolk final great for fans

All-Norfolk final great for fans

LINCOLN — As friends, family, coaches and fans prepared for the Class C2 volleyball final here at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday afternoon, some were reveling in the accomplishment of Norfolk Catholic and Lutheran High Northeast representing the city in the championship match.

Norfolk Senior Center cookbooks have arrived

Norfolk Senior Center cookbooks have arrived

Cheryl Gesell, director of the Norfolk Senior Center, has announced that the Norfolk Senior Center cookbooks have arrived and are officially available for sale and pickup at the senior center.

+2
All-Norfolk final was unique in many ways

All-Norfolk final was unique in many ways

LINCOLN — Back in August, Kurt Bockelman and I were visiting about the upcoming volleyball season. Kurt's daughter Amber is a junior defensive specialist for Lutheran High Northeast.