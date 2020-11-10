Trying to be educated on politics

During the last few weeks, every time I opened a social media application on my phone or switched on the television, I was bombarded with political advertisements as the presidential election drew near. For most people, the constant influx of ads was an annoyance and they just want it to be done already. To me the ads were reminders that I am only 17, just short of the age to vote.
Before quarantine, I only knew the basics of politics from the conversations that I had around the dinner table; it wasn’t until I was spending countless hours bored at home away from friends that I began to form more of my own opinions about the world around me. Because I wanted to absorb as much information as possible, I began a path of researching, asking questions and having conversations with the people around me, searching for answers to my questions and everything that sparked curiosity.
Though social media gets a bad reputation, it was through these applications that I was able to connect with people who shared the same ideas I do. I am surrounded by conservative, republican voters. However, when I started paying attention to the issues, I realized I did not think exactly like everyone around me. It was through social media that my search for understanding began, but that led to numerous articles and a handful of different books, which enabled me to digest new thoughts and ideas that were previously not on my radar.
Even though I am quite new to the world of politics and still learning about the issues many Americans face, I believe my thoughts and opinions should be heard along with the millions of other voices that reside in the country. Our voices are made known through our vote. That is why it is important to vote, and why I am a little dejected that I was not able to vote this time, however, I am looking forward to May 2022.