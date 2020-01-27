At the beginning of the New Year, we hear everybody talking about New Year’s resolutions, and this year was no different.
Some people want to exercise more while others want to be more organized.
I’m personally not usually a big fan of New Year’s resolutions. I don’t think people really stick to them for that long. If somebody wants to achieve something, I don’t understand why they have to wait until the new year to do it.
People usually stick to New Year’s resolutions for a couple months and then forget about them. The next year, these people will probably set the same resolutions because they didn’t quite achieve them last year.
I normally don’t set New Year’s resolutions, but this year, I decided that I was going to try to not procrastinate as much. I like waiting until the last minute to do something and then I stress about it.
I guess I don’t have a hard time sticking to New Year’s resolutions, mainly because I don’t usually make any. I can see why people enjoy New Year’s resolutions, though, because it gets them motivated to try something new or change something they’ve wanted to.