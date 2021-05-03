Try to take in another perspective

Imagine you’re in an important interview and you’re getting to the final questions on the interviewees paper. It goes smoothly, until they hit you with a simple, yet controversial, question: “Do you think the Earth is flat?” That’s when you freeze in your tracks and look around the room. To your surprise, there are pictures of the Earth being flat all around the room. You sweat as the interviewer looks expectantly at you. What do you do? Simple. You just explain your point of view as inoffensively as you can all the while facing others with an entirely different point of view. As you can see, this problem’s simple solution is not as simple as it seems. That’s why today, I will illustrate how I face such problems in my day-to-day life.
First, I do my research. In order to thoroughly understand something controversial, I do research on the topic in discussion. I use multiple news sites and websites in order to have a well-rounded idea of what is going on. I then formulate my own opinion based on my morals and beliefs. It takes me a good amount of time to decide how I feel about controversial topics. I not only use my own experiences, but also use the experiences others share to help develop an opinion.
Next, let’s talk about how I discuss my opinion. When I come across someone who wants to discuss a certain controversial topic, I approach the situation calmly with an open mind. Once both opinions are laid out on the table, I make sure the other person wants to proceed discussing the topic at hand. If we both feel like delving in deeper into the conversation, we continue to talk. I like to make sure both sides have a chance to say their opinion. Once we discuss how we feel, I like to stop talking about the topic because it usually is clear that both parties won’t be changing their mind anytime soon. To go further than that would be meaningless arguing. Once I have advocated my side and given the other person the same chance, I change the topic. This way, everyone has a chance to express how they feel without stepping on each other’s toes. This is what I think a civil conversation about ideals looks like. Of course, the situation is different in different issues, but if you want a clean, civil discussion, this is the way I usually go. This is if the topic is not about human rights, however. That is a completely different discussion.
There you have it. The way I, and many others, debate their opinions. I don’t understand why people can’t control themselves enough to have a civil conversation. It is the people who take things too far about things that are not as important in the grand scheme of things that are the problem with discussion of controversies. I hope this point of view has given you more insight on how to talk about differences in one another that are not so important. Some things simply cannot be civilly disputed, unfortunately. For harder topics, everyone handles things a different way. While this doesn’t help with topics of human rights, this will help for simpler things. Such as the Earth being flat. But that is another topic for another day. This is my last article for the school year, so have a good summer everyone.