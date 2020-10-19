Trump-Biden debate seen as insult to roller coasters

I’d like to say that the first presidential debate was a roller coaster ride, but that would be an insult to roller coasters which provide enjoyable thrills for those who choose to ride them. For those who chose to watch the debate, it was more like a couple of drunk uncles talking over one another at a family Christmas, while another family member gets drawn to keep the peace and is metaphorically beaten up in the process and ends up taking sides.
President Donald Trump and Former Vice President Joe Biden interrupted one another, spoke over one another, and allowed the moderator little opportunity to do his job. Rather than responding to the questions posed by Chris Wallace, both men responded, much like rabid dogs after the same bone, to their own crass interruptions and interjections. Wallace could not seem to help himself and jumped into the fray. And that was in the first fifteen minutes; it got worse as the night progressed. It was an embarrassing display of poor statesmanship.
It didn’t take long before the debate turned into more of a war of words, in which the candidates threw grenades randomly in hopes of hitting something that mattered. At times Wallace tried to step in and remind the men that they each would get two minutes to respond to the question. His words fell on deaf ears, as the men continued their street brawl; he needed a taser to get them to separate, or a shock collar. Towards the middle and into the end of the debate, Wallace seemed to be throwing his own two cents, rather than simply moderating the candidates, making it seem as if three were running for office, not two.
When the 90 minutes were over, I was not sure who had done a better job of debating. Neither man presented himself in the best manner he could have. It seems to me that to get as far as both of them have professionally, they must have decent communication skills. But skill was not on display at the debate: Quarrelsome bickering, perhaps, but not skill. If you listen to the people on the right, they will tell you Trump won. If you listen to those on the left, Biden won. At times it was almost comical how unprofessional they were acting, lending themselves to one comical meme after the other. Because neither of the men on stage argued his position in any kind of understandable way, the American people were left frustrated and, sadly, on the losing side no matter their candidate.