It was a crisp fall morning as I sat alone in a ground blind facing a small, wooded draw. It was November firearm season, and I was bound and determined to fill my first buck tag, despite being eight months pregnant.
The wind was low and I could hear every leaf crunch and squirrel chatter. I looked up and saw a doe appear from a patch of brush. I readied my gun in hopes that a buck might fol
low her. She fed briefly and continued moving to a plum thicket and out of sight. I sat glued to the window for the longest time, but nothing else appeared.
An hour later I glanced up and saw movement off to my left as a deer made its way down the fence line. A jolt of adrenaline shot through me as I realized this was no doe. I lifted my gun as he made his way closer, bracing my arm against my knee. I glanced at his rack in my scope and saw he was a decent size buck, probably at least a 3X4.
At about 50 yards, he paused broadside to me and briefly turned in my direction. By this point, my heart was hammering as I waited for him to jump the fence. My thumb was resting on the safety and my finger hovered over the trigger as I readied myself to shoot. But after standing there for a second, he continued on his way up the fence and out of sight. I bleated at him in an attempt to get him to turn back, but he never reappeared.
A mere 2 feet and a few rows of barbed wire was all that kept him safe that morning. Once he was gone, I lowered my rifle with trembling hands and texted my husband, who was hunting a few ravines away.
Although I easily could have made that shot, I was not comfortable shooting across property lines. I know there are many that might say it doesn’t matter and no one would have been the wiser, but I would have had to live with that decision.
There are hunters out there who take those risky shots or trespass where they don’t have permission, but I’d like to think that most of us follow the letter of the law. The few who don’t make it that much harder for everyone else. Getting to hunt is a privilege and one I don’t ever intend to take for granted.
Having respect for the environment, wildlife and the landowners is more important to me than having a trophy on the wall. Unfortunately, for me that meant going home empty-handed. I might be eating tag soup as they say, but I have a unique experience in the woods that I can share with my son when he’s older.
I can only hope that I pass on the tradition to him and that he learns from us the value in hunting the right way. In the meantime, the memories we make will be cherished for years. Although my season ended without success, I got to witness someone drop a deer for the first time, which felt just as good as getting one myself. However, that is a story for next month.