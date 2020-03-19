PIERCE — Justin Koch never saw it coming.
Before dawn on Thursday, March 14, 2019, the trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol left his family’s temporary home in Hoskins and headed toward his hometown of Pierce via Northeast Industrial Highway.
In the distance, he could see the flashers blinking on a car ahead of him. On the radio, he could hear chatter about water rescues going on.
Then, all of a sudden — BOOM!
“I hit this huge wall of water,” Koch said. “You couldn’t see it. It was so dark out there. The rain was cocooning everything.”
A year later, Koch — a veteran who served in Iraq — looks back at the situations that unfolded during the 2019 floods and says he feels that morning created some of the most dangerous conditions experienced throughout the event.
* * *
Hindsight has a strange way of unmasking blessings in disguise.
About a week before last year’s flood, the Pierce home where Koch and wife, Laurie, raise their children — a home accessible only by crossing a narrow bridge over Willow Creek — was damaged by a house fire.
The fire had forced the Koch family to move temporarily to Hoskins, and many of their belongings had been relocated as well, so when water began to rise on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, the family had only a few animals to move to safety.
Koch said he was in Pierce monitoring the flooding situation that Wednesday. When he stopped by his house to move his family’s animals, he was surprised by how quickly the water rose.
“(The water) occasionally rises during the year, but not at that pace,” Koch said of the stream separating his home from the rest of the Pierce community. “By the time we pulled in here, loaded everything up and came out, it had come way up. Usually it takes days.”
Nine days would pass before anyone could access the house again without the use of hip waders or a watercraft.
* * *
Koch spent time in Osmond that Wednesday morning before returning to the Pierce area to be in a more central location as the flooding became more intense.
“We got tasked to go evacuate certain sections of town,” Koch said of Pierce.
A short time later, Koch went out on an airboat with Andrew Elsberry and personnel with Pierce Fire & Rescue as they rescued stranded motorists who were being overtaken by flood waters.
“We had to drive across the flooded Highway 98,” Koch said. “It was flooding so hard it was pushing our vehicles over. We had to counter-steer because if you stayed straight, it would push you.”
The job at hand took the focus off the danger of the situation, but looking back, Koch said, going out for the airboat rescue was the most nerve-wracking part of the flood because he could see the threat posed by the water.
“You can always second-guess and say, ‘Well, that was dumb,’ but at the time, you do it to the best of your abilities to get the job done,” he said.
* * *
Koch made it back to Hoskins when he got off duty that night. He cleaned his uniform, but his boots were soaked.
The next day would include a request to help residents affected by the Spencer Dam break, a request that could not be fulfilled due to impassable roads. It also would include an appeal to his good friend, the Rev. Matt Gilmore and family, to evacuate their home near the junction of Highways 24 and 275.
Troubled by the amount of water roaring through the levee on the east side of Norfolk and concerns about the integrity of Willow Creek dam, Koch said he knew the Gilmores — whose house was already surrounded by water — could face a potentially dire situation. The family was later rescued.
“My thought was that thing (the levee) is going to bust or break, and they’re never going to be able to get out,” he said.
As he dressed for work that morning, Koch opted to wear his muck boots with his uniform.
* * *
When he hit the wall of water on Northeast Industrial Highway before dawn that day, Koch said it took a moment to stop the forward motion of the Chevy Tahoe he drives on patrol. He was able to maneuver the vehicle out of harm’s way.
“I got lucky that I hit the water at its weakest point,” Koch said. “It felt like this huge wall of water, but there was no current pressure.”
The person stranded in the distant car with its flashers on — who turned out to be a classmate of Koch’s — was fortunate that D&L Towing was able to pull off a rescue by reaching the car with a truck from the opposite direction.
Looking back, Koch said he remembers waves hitting and going over the top of the car, but the danger of the situation struck him more as daylight moved in and the bigger picture came into view.
“Everybody knew where the water was,” Koch said of later in the day. “But the most dangerous part, I felt, was that morning because it was so dark you couldn’t see anything. The rain was coming in. It was hard to see. I think that’s what got a couple of people in trouble.”
* * *
The Kochs are back in their Pierce home now. While the water outside rose as high as the deck of the bridge, the inside of the house was spared thanks to a sump pump that was regularly monitored from afar.
“(The neighbor) would use his binoculars and say, ‘It’s still pumping,’ ” Laurie Koch said.
Laurie Koch said the flood was undoubtedly stressful, but now as she looks back a year later, she finds herself more confident about what to expect if future floods should happen.
“That was catastrophic, and the house itself didn’t have floodwater touch it,” she said.
What stands out most now for Justin Koch is the way everyone worked together and completed the jobs that needed to be done. He was especially impressed with the personnel on the Pierce Fire & Rescue Squad.
“Up here, they’re just volunteer basis, but they do an excellent job. They are good guys that have the right vision,” he said. “But what I like to see is how people came together. Small-town Nebraska has a knack for keeping things together and working to get the job done, and nobody is getting anything out of it. ... They’re doing it because they love the community, and that makes a difference.”