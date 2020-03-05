LINCOLN — It only took almost exactly 1½ hours into the Class D1 girls basketball state tournament for Hartington Cedar Catholic to bust the bracket.
The No. 8-seeded Trojans, which had won seven games in the regular season, led for the last three quarters to stun top-seeded Weeping Water 54-49 at Lincoln Southwest High School.
“It's great,” Cedar Catholic coach Craig Wortmann said. “The confidence now that they're getting from this is tremendous. They feel like they can take on the world right now, which is perfect. I'm not going to hold them back from that.”
On paper, Thursday's contest could only be described as a major upset. Weeping Water had entered the game with a 25-1 record and boasted two players who had scored more than 450 points each this season in junior Grace Cave (18.6 points per game) and senior Peyton Barrett (17.8).
While Cave finished with a game-high 26 points, she needed 10 of 26 field-goal shooting to do it, including zero 3-pointers made. Barrett was held scoreless in the first half and finished with nine.
The underdog Trojans countered with an efficient and balanced attack. Senior forward Abby Hochstein finished with a team-best 13 points to go with eight rebounds, while junior guard Brynn Wortmann tacked on 12 points and seven rebounds. Freshman Makenna Noecker finished with 11 points, including 5 of 6 free throws in the final 40.8 seconds to seal the shocker.
Senior guard Aiden Wortmann added nine points, all in the third quarter, and seven rebounds before fouling out, while junior post Brooklyn Kuehn came off the bench to hit 8 of 10 free throws for her eight points and pull down a game-high 12 rebounds in the paint.
Add everything up, and the numbers spelled upset.
Cedar Catholic finished 41.7% (15 of 36) from the field and enjoyed big advantages in rebounding (40-18) and free-throw shooting (22 of 31 compared to 9 of 18) that helped the Trojans overcome 19 turnovers.
Weeping Water was limited to 33.3% (19 of 57) from the field, but the Indians finished 2 of 24 from 3-point range.
How does one team limit the other so much?
“Really, really good defense,” coach Wortmann said, smiling for a bit. “You know, we focus, we talk about it. We tried to use our length. You've got to look at it, too, that it's all about having to shoot over those hands, and you can stay a little bit further away or push them out another six inches, and that can make the difference.”
It was an ominous start for the Trojans, however.
Cave quickly drove the lane for a basket just 19 seconds into the game, and Noecker was whistled for a charge on the ensuing possession. The Indians would go on to miss its next six field-goal attempts, but the Trojans committed five turnovers in that stretch and couldn't take advantage.
Cave's second steal turned into a layup to regain the lead, but Aiden Wortmann found Hochstein on the other end to tie it up 11 seconds later.
Weeping Water would lead once more in the game, and that came after Cave's 15-footer from the elbow with 2:29 left in the first quarter.
Kuehn's rebound led to Hochstein scoring inside around two single free throws from Kuehn for the four-point lead at the end of a quarter.
Weeping Water got to within 16-14 midway through the second quarter on a Jamison Twomey 3-pointer and two Cave free throws in a span of 19 seconds, but Brynn Wortmann launched a dagger 3-pointer with 1:35 left for a 23-14 lead late in the first half.
Barrett got going early in the second half to put the Indians within 26-23, and Weeping Water closed to within 32-31 on a Reba Wilson layup with 53 seconds left. But Brynn Wortmann countered with an off-balance layup just before the buzzer.
“I think coming out and getting the lead at any point in this game was important because it kept them on their heels, trying to get them to do things that they don't want to do, or forcing girls to take shots that they don't normally take, which allows us to get rebounds and get back to the other side,” coach Wortmann said.
Cedar Catholic made just three field goals in the fourth quarter, but the last one was a Brynn Wortmann 3-pointer with 3:47 left that put the Trojans in front 47-39. Weeping Water closed to within 49-45 with a Barrett layup with 90 seconds left to set up Noecker's game-ending prowess at the free-throw line.
“Everybody grows up,” coach Wortmann said. “You're getting farther into the season, so these girls are realizing what they can or can't do. We've been playing for how many months now. They're listening to what we're talking about. They're doing what we're asking them to as well. So they're getting themselves into good positions to make good decisions, and then good plays for themselves.”
HCC 10 13 11 20 — 54
WW 6 11 14 18 — 49
HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC (11-13): Makenna Noecker 2-7 7-9 11; Abby Hochstein 5-6 3-5 13; Aiden Wortmann 4-7 1-1 9; Megan Heimes 0-3 1-3 1; Brynn Wortmann 4-11 2-3 12; Brooklyn Kuehn 0-2 8-10 8. Totals: 15-36 22-31 54.
WEEPING WATER (25-2): Reagan Aronson 0-4 0-0 0; Jamison Twomey 1-4 0-0 3; Karley Ridge 2-6 3-6 7; Bailee Nissen 1-5 0-1 2; Reba Wilson 1-2 0-2 2; Grace Cave 10-26 6-8 26; Peyton Barrett 4-10 0-1 9.