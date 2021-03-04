Trojans lose overtime heartbreaker

LINCOLN-The No. 2 Weeping Water Indians came out on top in a thriller against the No. 3 Hartington Cedar Catholic Trojans in the semifinal of the Class D1 Nebraska girl’s state basketball tournament, beating them 51-50 in overtime.
Cedar Catholic found a lot of open lanes down low to start the game, but struggled to get offensive rebounds and score on the perimeter. Weeping Water’s ability to capitalize on open looks made it a tight ball game.
The teams continued to trade punches in the next period with Laney Kathol making seven straight points for the Trojans. However, Grace Cave answered with six points in the span of a minute and added another jumper to give the Indians a 26-22 lead going into halftime.
Brynn Wortmann came alive in the third quarter with 7 points and Brooklyn Kuehn continued to dominate underneath. The defense held Cave to just 2 points in the quarter and the Trojans used it all to take a 36-34 lead heading into the final 8 minutes.
With the game tied at 36 in the fourth quarter, Weeping Water’s Karley Ridge made a steal and was fouled on a layup that made it in.
Though she missed the ensuing free throw, the Indians got the rebound and Jamison Twomey hit a three-pointer to put them up by five. It was plays like these that head coach Joel Haveman feels played a huge role in the contest.
“Our supporting cast is solid and we know it because we see it every day and everybody else is kind of surprised by it every time we show up,” Haveman said “Our girls are ballplayers and so is Grace, so that makes for a good team.”
The teams would exchange baskets for the next couple of possessions, but Brynn Wortmann made a huge steal and layup with 1:30 left to tie the game at 45. Weeping Water would get one last chance in regulation and Grace Cave looked to win it, but she was met by a flurry of defenders on an attempted layup, taking the game to overtime.
Reba Wilson and Brooklyn Kuehn each had a layup for their respective teams to start overtime, but the Indians were able to make two free throws with two separate shooters to make it a 49-47 game. Once Cedar regained possession, they still had a chance to tie the game.
The Trojans were in the midst of finding an open player on an in-bounds pass, but Grace Cave showed why the University of Nebraska-Omaha gave her a scholarship to play at the collegiate level with a steal and a drawn foul, leading to two more points for the Indians.
Cave was able to find out where the ball was going after realizing through scouting reports that the Trojans often run an in-bounds play just like the one Weeping Water runs.
“So I go, I tip it and we were going the other way,” Cave said “I knew what they were running and I just had to make sure I didn’t foul.”
Brynn Wortmann made a three in the final seconds, but it wasn’t enough for the win as their title hopes came to an end. Nevertheless, head coach Craig Wortmann was proud of the way his team played.
“There were times where they could have slowed down and not kept pushing forward, not looking for shorts and they didn’t.” Wortmann said “That’s what this team does. That’s why they’re here, that’s why they have the record they have and that’s what they do.”
Weeping Water will now face Pleasanton Saturday, March 6 at 9 a.m. in the Class D1 finals at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Cedar Catholicwill take on Archbishop Bergan in the consolation game on March 5 at Lincoln Northeast at 11:30 a.m.
Cedar Catholic 11 11 14 9 5-50
Weeping Water 11 15 8 11 6-51
Hartington Cedar Catholic (19-8): Laney Kathol, 6 3-4 15; Brynn Wortmann, 5 3-4 15; Brooklyn Kuehn, 8 0-1 17; Megan Heimes, 1 0-0 3; Total: 20 6-9 50
Weeping Water (23-5): Grace Cave, 8 7-8 24; Reagan Aronson, 1 0-0 3; Jamison Twomey, 1 0-1 3; Reba Wilson, 6 0-2 12; Karley Ridge, 4 1-3 9; Total: 20 8-14 51