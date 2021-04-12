Trojans dazzle at Stanton

Three area teams duked it out in the Stanton Triangular at Elkhorn Acres Golf Club on Monday and came away with largely different results.
Hartington Cedar Catholic led the way with a team score of 186. Riley Kuehn led the Trojans, and players from all three schools, with a 37. The next best result was 46, which three players tied with.
“I made a lot of five, six footers and just a lot of up-and-downs today that really helped me to get it done today,” Kuehn said, “Overall, I’m very pleased with this performance.”
It isn’t spring in Nebraska without strong winds, which the teams had to battle through on Monday. Though it certainly made things difficult, it wasn’t anything they couldn’t overcome, especially for Cedar Catholic, whose players are already familiar with conditions like these.
“We’ve already had a few practices where we make them go out and qualify at our own home course and the weather isn’t real good there either,” coach Rick Kuehn said, “I think they’re used to it.”
Coming in second with a team score of 194 was Norfolk Catholic. The Knights got some big contributions from familiar faces with seniors Jacob Cerny and Aden Dominesse leading the team with 46 points. However, they also got a notable performance from someone new.
Junior Thomas Wetjen shot 50 in what was his varsity debut. The round was one of the best of his high school career, according to coach Dusty Korth.
“I think we could probably get a little bit better with reading how the ball’s gonna react when there’s still a little bit more wind,” Korth said about the contest, “but overall I think they did a good job of just getting out and playing and now we can establish where we’re at to start the year.”
It was the host Mustangs who drew the short straw with a team score of 199. Coach Cory Loecke saw errors in the short game as their biggest downfall during the afternoon. Missteps included too many three strokes, poor chips and trouble keeping the ball in play.
“We’ve had a lot of penalty strokes today that kind of jumped up and bit us, too,” Loecke said, “but really the short game, the chipping and putting is what we really need to work on.”
They won’t have to wait long to make those corrections as they take on Columbus Scotus in a dual at Elkhorn Acres. Meanwhile, Norfolk Catholic heads to Ewing on Wednesday and Cedar Catholic will head to Laurel on Thursday for an invite.
Stanton Triangular
Hartington Cedar Catholic 186, Norfolk Catholic 194, Stanton 199.
Top 10 finishers: 1. Riley Kuehn 37, HCC; T-2. Aden Dominesse 46, NRC; T-2. Jacob Cerny 46, NRC; T-2. Parker Krusemark 46, STA; T-5. Kurtis Kathol 47, HCC; T-5. Trey Elbert 47, STA; T-7. Thomas Wetjen 50 NRC; T-7. Carson Becker 50, HCC; 9. Owen Vogel 51, STA; 10. Ethan Schwictenberg 52, NRC.