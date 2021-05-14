Northeast Community College's TRIO program made it possible for one senior to pursue her dreams — and her family's.
Adriana Vargas chose to major in elementary education to help children grow and thrive in every way they could. Specifically, she had a heart for children learning English as a second language and wanted to extend that support to them that she needed when she was their age.
"I want to help younger kids the way I always wanted to be helped," she said.
To get there, Vargas, a first-generation college student, enrolled in the TRIO program.
The TRIO program is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Education at various schools of higher learning around the country. It is designed to help students from low-income backgrounds, those with disabilities and first-generation college students achieve degrees and support. According to the page on Northeast's website, enrolled students meet with advisers monthly and may participate in the program's activities, all at no cost to the student.
"As students navigate the demands of college and gain more independence with the responsibility of college life, they will be offered personal and academic support," according to the site. "We provide assistance with meeting college requirements and support to motivate them toward the successful completion of their post-secondary education."
Vargas knows firsthand the difference TRIO can make in a student's life.
"If it weren't for them, I would be in a rocky situation," she said. "I wouldn't be in college if not for the program."
Vargas said she is assigned a personal adviser who helps her stay on track academically and guides her to tutoring sessions and other classes.
James Curry, the director of public relations at Northeast, knew Vargas would excel in the program.
"Adriana participated in the TRIO program boot camp and has always been focused on her goals and has worked hard to achieve them," he wrote in an email. "She has been very involved in TRIO and has used the tools to navigate college and be successful."
Vargas, an alumna of Wayne High School, will head to Wayne State College after graduating this May. She chose to go there because it was closer to home but still close enough to keep in touch with old friends.
In doing so, she is fulfilling both her dream and her family's.
"They feel really proud of me," she said. "They came into the country wanting a better life for their children. ... It's a big experience."