Trio of golds pace Panthers at home invite

A trio of gold medalists set the pace as the Norfolk High School track and field teams finished fourth in their respective categories at their home invitational Thursday at Johnny Carson Field.
All three top finishes came in the boys division. In field events, Rowdy Bauer finished more than two feet ahead of the field in the long jump, as was Samuel Zazueta in the discus. On the track, Isaac Ochoa claimed the 1,600-meter run.
"It's very nice. I enjoy running on this track a lot. It's where I've been practicing for three years now," Ochoa said. "Having the home crowd, family, friends, my mom, everyone is here cheering you on."
"This meet was one of the more difficult invites that you're going to see this time of year, and from that standpoint, our kids stepped up," Norfolk boys coach Aaron Bradley said. "Having a home meet, that takes time getting used to also, because you have family and friends that are around you that you don't have on a road trip. Our kids will adjust and they'll get better because they're a really hungry team, too."
Ochoa put together an impressive performance in the 1,600, cruising past the field in the second lap to win in 4 minutes, 24.80 seconds, more than nine seconds ahead of the field. That followed a 3,200 in which he finished runner-up in 9:26.78 . He had a slim lead over much of the 3,200 race, but on the final lap, he got caught in traffic, and Jack Witte of Millard West surged around the final turn to edge Ochoa by 1.13 seconds.
"I came into today with kind of low expectations, honestly, because of the wind," he said. "There's a lot of wind, and surprisingly, I PR'd in the two-mile ... and I thought that, since I got a PR in the two-mile with the wind, that I could do some better things in the mile."
Bauer leaped 23 feet, 3 inches to claim the long jump, well ahead of runner-up Joshua Lima's leap of 21-0.25 for Millard West. For Bauer, though, it was a story of what could have been.
"I thought that long jump went pretty good for me," he said. "My second jump, it was probably the best jump of my life, but it was called a scratch."
Bauer said that near-miss will serve as motivation for the rest of the season.
"It definitely fuels me because I know my goals are within reach," he said. "I'm not going to sugarcoat it. I want to win state, and I want to go 24 feet. That's the goal."
Zazueta uncorked a toss of 157-11 in the discus, enough to outdistance runner-up Reid Kelly of Grand Island by 2 feet, 4 inches. Zazueta said it was a product of focus.
"During practice, I've been focused on it," he said. "Two weeks ago, I did not do very good, so I had to step up. I was going for 160 feet, but this was good enough for today."
Also for Norfolk, Jackson Bos added a runner-up finish in the shot put, finishing less than five inches away from winner Ty Naaktgeboren of Sioux Falls Roosevelt.
Despite those first-place finishes, the Panthers finished 11 points away from runner-up in the team standings and settled for fourth.
"The goal we set back when we started having our senior meetings back in January was top-3," Bradley said. "In the second half of the meet, we started getting momentum, but we were a little short. It wasn't because of a lack of effort. Those fourth-, fifth-, and sixth-places that we've normally been getting the last couple of weeks, we didn't quite get those today."
ON THE GIRLS side, Norfolk used six second-place event finishes to take fourth as a team.
"It's always fun to compete at home. We have 13 seniors and (it was) their last opportunity to compete on their home track," Norfolk girls coach Josh Long said. "We had a lot of good performances, especially with the weather early on and having to postpone the meet by an hour because of the wind and rain."
Torrance Tso finished runner-up to Jalecia Williams of Omaha Burke in both throwing events, with Tso posting marks of 36-0.5 in the shot put and 111-0 in the discus. Also in field events, Cameryn Skiff was second in the long jump at 16-5. On the track, Abigail Foster was runner-up in the 1,600 in 5:45.04.
Norfolk's 4x400 and 4x800 relays both finished runner-up to Sioux Falls Roosevelt. The group of Adalia McWilliams, Kaia Kollmar, Paige Godfrey and Skiff ran a 4:24.10 in the 4x400, while the quartet of Foster, Rachel Mortimer, Esther Protzman, and Godfrey finished the 4x800 in 10:28.07.
"Our 4x400 at the end was phenomenal. They ran one of their fastest times of the season, and in the conditions, that was really saying something," Long said. "Overall, it was a very good day for us."
Girls division
Shot: 1. Jalecia Williams, BUR, 37-4.5; 2. Torrance Tso, NOR, 36-0.5; 5. Alyssa Schwindt, NOR, 34-2; Discus: 1. Williams, BUR, 127-5; 2. Tso, NOR, 111-0; HJ: 1. Paighton Erb, COL, 5-4; 5. Adalia McWilliams, NOR, 4-10; 6T. Lexus Waggerman, NOR, 4-8; LJ: 1. Emma Rauch-Word, GI, 16-8.25, 2. Cameryn Skiff, NOR, 16-5; TJ: 1. Cassidy Hinken, GI, 33-9.5; PV: 1. Rylei Degen, GI, 11-0; 3. Leann Miller, NOR, 8-6; 6. Emma Canham, NOR, 8-0.
100: 1. Elizabeth Wemhoff, COL, 12.38; 200: 1. Zakeirah Johnson, BUR, 26.97; 5. Skiff, NOR, 28.40; 400: 1. Faith Peterson, SFR, 1:01.77; 3. Skiff, NOR, 1:03.37; 800: 1. Presli White, SFR, 2:23.64; 1,600: 1. Isabelle Hartnett, MW, 5:27.70; 2. Abigail Foster, NOR, 5:45.04; 3. Rachel Mortimer, NOR, 5:49.03; 3,200: 1. Hartnett, MW, 11:39.35; 4. Sierra Rader, NOR, 12:56.38; 5. Madison Hall, NOR, 13:03.08.
100 HH: 1. Laney Songster, LNE, 15.08; 6. Reilly Vrbsky, NOR, 17.51; 300 LH: 1. Amari Heeren, LNE, 48.75; 6. Miley Wichman, NOR, 52.75; 4x100: 1. Omaha Burke (Finister, Johnson, THompson, Franklin), 50.23; 6. Norfolk (Zoey Nielsen, Ryann O'Brien, Miller, Emma Long), 53.59; 4x400: 1. Sioux Falls Roosevelt (Winter, Koll, Gosch, White), 4:15.62; 2. Norfolk (McWilliams, Kaia Kollmar, Paige Godfrey, Skiff), 4:24.10; 4x800: 1. Sioux Falls Rossevelt (White, Winter, Gosch, Koll), 10:08.58; 2. Norfolk (Foster, Mortimer, Esther Protzman, Godfrey), 10:28.07.
Boys division
Shot: 1. Ty Naaktgeboren, SFR, 51-10.5; 2. Jackson Bos, NOR, 51-6.25; 5. Samuel Zazueta, NOR, 48-7; Discus: 1. Zazueta, NOR, 157-11; HJ: 1. Angel Lopez, MN, 6-0; 4T. Ashten Hader, NOR, 5-8; 6T. Drew Streich, NOR, 5-8; LJ: 1. Rowdy Bauer, NOR, 23-3; TJ: 1. Devin Gibson, LNE, 43-2.75; PV: 1. Greg Minne, GI, 11-0; 3T. Brendyn Luna, NOR, 11-0; 5. Shaun Gustman, NOR, 10-6.
100: 1. Porter Dickenson, GI, 11.09; 200: 1. Xzavion Laing, MN, 22.77; 400: 1. Mason Swaney, MW, 50.86; 800: 1. Reed Emsick, BUR, 2:00.27; 1,600: 1. Isaac Ochoa, NOR, 4:24.80; 3,200: 1. Jack Witte, MW, 9:25.65; 2. Ochoa, NOR, 9:26.78.
110 HH: 1. Grant Hunsaker, MN, 15.10; 4. Joe Hyde, NOR, 15.61; 300 IH: 1. Hunsaker, MN, 41.79; 3. Ryan Prim, NOR, 42.94; 4x100: 1. Sioux Falls Roosevelt (Rawls, Roggenbuck, Huber, Brown), 43.67; 4×400: 1. Millard North (Ratledge, Hunsaker, Magnuson, Laing), 3:28.78; 6. Norfolk (Calvin Empkey, Bauer, Gustman, Ochoa), 3:35.48; 4x800: 1. Omaha Burke (Vasquez, Pullman, Murphy, Emsick), 8:28.03.