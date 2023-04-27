Trio of girls claim multiple events at Norfolk Classic

An overcast evening with intermittent showers turned into the perfect backdrop for this year's Norfolk Classic track and field meet Thursday at Johnny Carson Field, and a trio of athletes in the girls division all took advantage of the big stage.
Chloe Hanel of Clarkson/Leigh, Laney Kathol of Hartington Cedar Catholic, and Jocelynn Skoda of West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic all exited Johnny Carson Field on the Norfolk High School campus with multiple gold-medal performances.
"I was really excited about being able to run today," Kathol said. "I just went out; I knew I was going to have a lot of great competitors out there today, so I just gave it my all."
Kathol claimed a pair of individual gold medals, winning the 400- and 800-meter races in personal-best times, while helping the Trojans to a runner-up in the 4x400 and medaling in the 4x800. For those efforts, she was named the outstanding female athlete of the meet.
"It's great to know that you're competing with and against the best in Northeast Nebraska, so it's really fun. I enjoyed it a lot," Kathol said. "It's a confidence boost. We've had a lot of wind and a lot of weather, so it's really nice to have a good day to come out and be able to run and get ready for districts."
Kathol set a new area season-best in the 400 by rounding the track in 59.60 seconds. After that, her time of 2:27.11 in the 800 was her own season best and second in the area. To end the day, she anchored the 4x400 that finished in 4:11.85, just 1.29 seconds away from champion Atkinson West Holt.
Going into the 400, she was seeded fourth, and her previous season-best time was eighth in the area.
"To be honest, I almost like being seeded there," she said. "I know that I've got to give it my all in that race, and start off really strong, and end with a good finish."
Hanel and Skoda both claimed individual gold medals in events that took place both in the field and on the track.
Skoda secured her first gold medal of the day in the triple jump at 34 feet, 11 inches. She capped her busy day in the 200 with her personal-best time of 26.45 seconds in the 200-meter dash, just 0.01 seconds away from the area's best time in the event this season. In between that, she finished third with a personal-best time in the 400 and ran on the fourth-place 4x100.
"Having events like this against really good girls like this definitely helped me to push myself a lot more, which was great," she said.
Skoda said that her day consisted of a condensed schedule due to the finals-only format of the meet.
"In the triple jump, I didn't start out very strong... and then I ran the 4x100 like 20 minutes later, and then right after that, I had to go into the 400, so I was a little gassed before that," she said. "Then I ran the 200, which was also a PR in that. I was very excited for that because I wanted to get faster in that today."
Hanel, a junior, edged her previous season-best in the 100-meter hurdles by 0.04 seconds with her winning time of 15.40, which kept her atop the all-area season chart. She also matched her area-leading season-best effort in the high jump at 5-4.
Among the other new area season-best marks were:
* Norfolk High's team of Abigail Foster, Rachel Mortimer, Esther Protzman and Paige Godfrey finished the 4x800 in 10:01.68, more than 24 seconds faster than its previous season best.
* West Holt pulled off the feat in the 4x100 and the 4x400. Its quartet of Katelyn Kratz, Makenna Schaaf, Abbygail Davis, and Ainsley Galyen rounded the track in 50.15 in the 4x100, while the group of Taylor Walnofer, Pavan Larson, Schaaf, and Galyen finished the 4x400 in 4:10.56.
* Defending Class C state champion Jordyn Arens of Crofton, who improved her area season-best in the 3,200-meter run by more than 23 seconds with her time of 11:55.48.
* Mya Zohner of Battle Creek sailed six inches higher than her previous chart-topper with Thursday's height of 10-8 in the pole vault.
* Jordan Metzler of Wakefield completed the 300-meter hurdles in 46.00, nearly two seconds faster than her previous best this season.