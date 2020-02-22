OMAHA — Simply put, Plainview did what it was expected to do at CHI Health Center.
The final match Saturday provided a fitting conclusion to the Class D portion of the three-day event: Nate Christensen needed just 3 minutes, 25 seconds to put Gabe Escalante of Winside to the mat for a pin and the final of the team's 146 points to outdistance Mullen's 110.
At that point, the heavily-favored Pirates were going on nearly 24 hours of having the team championship all but decided, and Mullen was securely in second place.
Those 24 hours — and the ensuing celebration — were 26 years in the making for coach Dean Boyer.
“The first tournament we went to, we scored three team points. We won two matches all day long,” he said. “It's taken tons of people in Plainview. I've got great assistant coaches. My wife does a tremendous amount. Everybody has bought in. … It takes a lot of work, and as you can see, we got these guys here, and it makes it worth it.
“Last year was awesome because it was the first one that we actually won. We had a few seconds and thirds and stuff. So to be able to turn around and repeat, that's something that we've never done before. … From start to finish, people expected us to do it and to be able to do it. It was a heck of a lot of fun.”
Going into Saturday, three area teams — Neligh-Oakdale, Howells-Dodge and Elkhorn Valley — were third through fifth, respectively. The Warriors and Jaguars ended up third and fourth with 74 and 72 points, respectively, and the Falcons, led by 106-pound individual champion Hunter Bennett, were sixth at 60.
The headliner was Christensen, who ended his career as a two-time champion and won 49 of his 50 matches this season. On Saturday, he scored a trio of 2-point near-falls before finally getting Escalante to the mat for the tournament-ending pin.
“It's just an awesome moment,” he said. “I'm just so happy that God gave me this talent.”
With seven medalists out of 11 qualifers, it was no surprise that Plainview won the team title. But what made Plainview such a prohibitive favorite coming in?
“Top to bottom program,” Howells-Dodge coach Brian Jones said. “From their youth program to their coaches to their administrator support, from (superintendent) Dr. Darron Arlt through (head coach) Dean Boyer, you can't say enough... He knows how to take a kid with very little, he maximizes, he gets the most out of every athlete. That's something I aspire to.
“That's why Plainview is what Plainview is.”
Christensen expanded on that.
“Coach Boyer does an amazing job coaching us and giving us confidence that we can do anything,” he said. “Our practices are so tough that they build our confidence to know that your preparation is better than the other kid's. Honestly, competition is easy compared to our practices.”
For Plainview, Saturday's final round started in a big way when junior Alizae Mejia used a late takedown to defeat Dylan Soule of High Plains 5-3.
Mejia trailed 2-0 at the end of the first period, but scored a takedown with 31 seconds left for a 3-2 lead heading into the final period.
“He was probably considered an underdog. That kid beat us bad at the state tournament last year,” Boyer said. “He was wrestling tough in all positions and was in deep on shots, but he was able to counter them. Then we put the ride in.”
Soule was able to escape with 36 seconds left, but Mejia regained his control and got on top for a tiebreaking takedown with 20 seconds left, and Mejia rode out Soule the rest of the way to complete his 31-0 junior season.
“We did the snap-down spin behind him and then rode the heck out of him,” Boyer said. “That was big. That was good for the next young guys coming there to say that we all can do it.”
The third Plainview individual title went to sophomore Scout Ashburn, who scored a 9-1 major-decision over Eli Paxton of Mullen for the 113-pound title.
He got a takedown early, controlled for a 2-point near-fall as time expired in the first period. He added a takedown in the second and then sealed the victory with another near-fall, this one with 14 seconds left.
“I worked really hard for that,” Ashburn said. “It feels amazing. I've watched state wrestling many times, and it's just something I've dreamed of. To experience it for myself is amazing.”
FOR THE second week in a row, Bennett and Plainview's Eli Lanham faced off with a gold medal on the line. In the D-1 district finals, Lanham earned a 5-0 decision. This time, Bennett turned the tables with a 4-2 victory.
“I just had to get it in my head that I could win, and that anything's possible,” Bennett said.
In Saturday's bout, Bennett scored a tiebreaking takedown with 30 seconds left and held on from there.
Bennett had to beat two Plainview wrestlers for his gold medal, as he defeated freshman Ashton Dane with a 9-1 major-decision in Friday's semifinals. As it turned out, the top three wrestlers at the D-1 district were also the top three wrestlers at state. Dane then won his third-place match earlier Saturday.
Three of the five state-qualifying Falcons, all of whom return next season, earned state medals.
“I'm looking forward to next year, because of what's coming up and we'll have everybody back next year,” coach Joey Tegeler said. “I think they'll be all right (with high expectations. They'll be ready to go. They're excited.”
NELIGH-OAKDALE put one into the finals with senior 195-pounder Kaleb Pofahl, who dropped a 7-4 decision to Carl Mundt of Nebraska Christian on Saturday afternoon.
Mundt scored an early takedown, but Pofahl turned around for a reveral to tie the match heading into the second period. However, Mundt returned the favor early in the second. Pofahl got to within on on an escape early in the third, but Mundt spun him onto the mat for a 3-point near-fall to take control.
HOWELLS-DODGE was fourth entering the finals, but with no wrestlers competing for first or second, all it could do was watch after the Jaguars had one senior finish in third, fourth, fifth and sixth place, individually.
The cherry on top was 220-pound senior Carter Throener, who pinned Plainview senior Collin Gale with four seconds left in the second period.
“Four seniors, all on the medal stand, had a great finish there today,” Jones said. “We really performed well here at the end. I was really happy to get those last wins there.”