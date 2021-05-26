MADISON — A motion filed by a man convicted of second-degree murder in the 2010 stabbing death of Timothy Warren Jr. in Norfolk was taken under advisement in district court on Tuesday.
De’Aris Trice, 31, appeared over Zoom before Judge James Kube in hopes of having his murder conviction and subsequent prison sentence vacated.
Trice, who is lodged at the Nebraska Department of Corrections, motioned to have his sentence vacated based on three allegations:
— His representation at trial fell below an objective standard of reasonableness.
— There was insufficient evidence adduced by the state to convict Trice of murder.
— Constitutional mandates entitle Trice to proceed under the common-law procedure motion to vacate his conviction.
Trice, who is serving a sentence of 40 years to life in prison, was first convicted by a jury in November 2011. That jury was given incorrect instructions, granting Trice a second trial.
The former Chicago man agreed to have a stipulated bench trial presided over by Kube, who found Trice guilty of second-degree murder and issued Trice’s current sentence in 2014.
Trice argued on Tuesday that he didn’t know what he was agreeing to when he consented to a bench trial as opposed to a second jury trial. He argued that his attorney at the time, Pat Carney, and Joe Smith, Madison County attorney, had “worked together to wrongly convict me.”
“When I wasn’t around, they (Smith and Carney) decided to come together and take away my right to a jury trial so I wouldn’t have the right to cross-examine,” Trice said. “I was left in the dark because I was ill-advised and didn’t know anything about the law.”
There were 26 people who didn’t get a chance to testify at a jury trial who would have provided sufficient evidence that Trice was innocent, he said.
Further, Trice alleged that Warren had been extremely hostile the night of the stabbing, saying that Warren had fought with others at the party and paramedics once they arrived on scene. There has yet to be evidence provided to support those allegations.
Trice also told Kube on Tuesday that the murder weapon, a 12-inch knife he had recently received as a gift from his girlfriend, should not have been used as evidence at trial because he never had a weapon at the Dec. 26, 2010, house party.
“It is virtually impossible to commit a murder without some sort of weapon,” he said.
One witness told police that he had seen Trice with the knife at a bar earlier that night and that he saw Trice in possession of the same knife at the party.
Crime scene investigators recovered the knife at the house later that night with blood on it. It was never proven that the murder weapon was the knife used to kill the victim, Trice alleged.
Trice also alleged Tuesday that he did not receive an impartial jury at his initial trial in 2011, stating that one of the jurors was Warren’s best friend. He further alleged that Smith had asked a woman the day before the trial if she’d like to be part of the jury, and that she was subsequently selected as a juror.
Neither one of those claims has been proven.
“Whoever was on the jury, it doesn’t make a difference,” Kube told Trice. “They remanded it back to me to have a second trial. What made a difference is the trial that was held before me. That determination by that jury means nothing.”
Smith said in court that shortly after his conviction, Trice had the right to file a writ of coram nobis — which is an order allowing a court to correct its original judgment upon discovery of a fundamental error that was unknown to a judge before sentencing, an error that would prevent judgment from being pronounced.
A defendant must provide legitimate reasons for not previously confronting the conviction.
“The defendant is out of time. Further, each and every one of the defendant’s allegations could have been handled on a timely filed post-conviction appeal,” Smith said.
Smith also said that even if Trice did not know how to move forward legally, he had every opportunity to state that he didn’t know how to proceed and could have forgone a bench trial and opted for a jury trial.
“The court is without power to unilaterally take away the right to a jury trial. That right was held by the defendant, and he knowingly waived that right,” Smith said.
Smith asked that Kube deny Trice’s motion in its entirety.
Trice requested that Kube invoke his inherent judicial power to vacate his current conviction and sentence or, in the alternative, schedule an evidentiary hearing and appoint counsel to represent him and, thereafter, vacate said conviction and sentence.
Evidence previously produced at trial showed that Trice stabbed Warren, 27, at a residence on the 200 block of Jefferson Avenue during the early morning hours of Dec. 26, 2010. About 25-40 people were present at the house when the stabbing occurred, according to police.
Trice has been incarcerated for about 9½ years and, if he loses no good time, would be first eligible for parole in 2030.
If Kube vacates Trice’s conviction, Trice could be released from prison immediately.