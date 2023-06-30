WEST POINT — The founder of a dairy show who died in the past year was remembered by those attending this year’s show.
The Cream of the Crop Dairy Show took place June 17 at the Cuming County Fairgrounds, paying tribute and honoring the founder, the late Carl Aschoff.
“Carl started this show hoping to keep youth interested in dairy farming,” said Joyce Gladowski, as she spoke to an audience sporting blue shirts, while reading “Memorial in Memory of Carl Aschoff 1960-2022.”
“It was a kid’s chance to be part of the dairy business, while learning how to cooperate, follow the rules, take criticism, and that hard work pays off,” Gladowski said.
“The youth who helped start the show grew up and moved on. Carl kept the next group of young people involved and willing to do the job of helping with the dairy show and to be proud of the involvement,” she said. “Carl was a dairy enthusiast.”
The 24th annual show continued and was directed by Jan Aschoff, who credits generous donations of many businesses and the help of many family members and friends.
Mary Fiedler of northwestern Iowa judged the dairy animals in the second largest dairy show in a multi-state area. Chad Moyer announced the event.
Dairy ambassador Brooke Hilgenkamp of Arlington, a fourth-generation dairy farm family, is one of eight Midwest Dairy ambassadors, working with Midwest Dairy.
Hilgenkamp assisted in the show ring.
“A lot of people have a misunderstanding of dairy farming, and we are here to help them understand. We can answer your questions,” Hilgenkamp said.
“We have a commercial dairy farm,” she said. “We milk 500 cows with the help of 20 employees. I like to help when I have time. All heifers and cows are artificial inseminated followed with clean-up bulls.”
Cows have a 293-day gestation period. On average, a cow will have four to six calves in six to eight years.
The showmanship contest had 40 exhibitors.
Winning junior division was Miles Esau of Beatrice. Intermediate winner was Allison Mueller of West Sioux FFA of Iowa. Senior division was Cole Meyer of Hanover, Kansas.
The judging contest had three classes with hands-on participation. First place in the junior division was Esau; senior division winner was Kayleigh Marksmeier of West Point FFA, and the adult winner was Jim Imig of Seward.
Champion Aryshire cow was exhibited by Chase Racicky of Mason City, owned by the Estrela family of St. Libory.
Champion Aryshire heifer was exhibited by Corbin Roth of Milford, owned by the Richard Campheys family.
Champion Brown Swiss heifer exhibitor was owned by Mason Roth of Milford.
Champion Guernsey heifer was exhibited by Josilyn Stockwell of Seward, owned by Jamie Imig of Seward.
Holstein cow exhibitor was Blake Racicky of Mason City, owned by Elk Creek Dairy, Mason City.
Champion Holstein heifer was exhibited and owned by Esau.
Champion Jersey Cow exhibitor and owner was Chad Nold of Osceola, Iowa.
Champion Jersey heifer exhibitor was Mason Roth and owned by Mason and Coby Roth of Milford.
Champion milking shorthorn heifer was shown by Mason Roth.
Crossbreed was exhibited by MaKenzie Shable of Columbus.
Other recognition went to the Estrela family of St Libory; dam/daughter pair all breeds Elk Creek Dairy of Mason City; and Holstein heifer exhibitor and owner Esau.
Next year’s show is scheduled tentatively for Friday, June 1, 2024.