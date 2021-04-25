A visit by the Tri-State Late Models to the Off Road Speedway meant that Norfolk’s Tad Pospisil would have another chance at a win on his home track.
Coupled with an opportunity to start in the front row of the 21-car field, the result was a wire-to-wire win in which Pospisil broke to the lead and remained there for all 30 laps. The victory is his seventh career win in the Tri-State Late Model series.
“We’re still racing SLMR, but they’re not racing this weekend, so a Tri-State race a mile from my house is a no-brainer,” Pospisil said. “I love this track; it’s definitely one of my favorite tracks. It’s such a quick and fast racetrack.”
The win, along with last year’s victory during the Bob Haase Memorial Late Models event--after several near-misses--means the wins in Norfolk are finally coming Pospisil’s way.
“We had some unfortunate things; we ran up front quite a few nights here, but things just didn’t work out our way,” Pospisil said. “It seemed like forever, but I guess this one, along with the one win here last year means we’ve hopefully got the monkey off our back and can just keep ‘em rolling.”
A 30-lap feature with no caution flags meant Pospisil was able to establish a comfortable lead while racers battled for second and third position behind him.
“A caution-free race like this doesn’t happen very often; to be honest, traveling around, there are a lot of racetracks that just aren’t very good tracks,” Pospisil said. “It’s just follow-the-leader, you can’t pass anybody, so I’m very appreciative of coming to places like this or other tracks that take the time to prepare a good racetrack where drivers can put on a good show for the fans.”
As the cars spread out during the race, a primary challenge for those battling for the lead is dealing with lapped traffic, but Pospisil said he didn’t have any problems with the cars he caught up to.
“Fortunately, we were able to negotiate lapped traffic pretty well; I had to go up on the high side on turn one and two to get by one car,” he said. “I actually thought I jumped the right rear over the cushion a little bit, but I was able to diamond down across the front of him and cleared him. After that I went back down to the bottom, but after the race I thought I should have stayed up there--the car felt better there.”
Behind Pospisil, a pair of Iowans, Justin Zeitner of Malvern and Nate Beyenhof of Rock Rapid, finished in second- and third-place, respectively.
Norfolk’s Joey Haase earned the feature’s “hard charger” award for moving up the most places during the race which, in Haase’s case, was seven spots from his starting position of 20th--on the outside of row 10--to a 13-place finish.
The last race of the program, the IMCA stock cars feature, had the most competitive ending when Neligh’s Cameron Wilkinson used the high side of the track--along with the benefit of a caution that set up a green-white-checkered finish--to go from fourth place with three laps remaining to first.
“We had a little luck with that caution, but I found that top side because at the beginning (the car in front of me) was spinning out in front of me,” Wilkinson said. “I had bad luck there, so I got to falling back and searching for what (line) was best.”
“I finally figured out that in turn one and two I needed to go to the top, and in three and four I just needed to hit it as hard as I could--just keep the tires on and keep it as straight as I could,” he said. “When we had that caution I was like, well, we’re going to give it all she’s got now--and we just squeezed it out.”
At the finish line Wilkinson edged Meadow Grove’s Justin Addison by less than half-a-car length for his first win of the season, with Fred DeSive of O’Neill taking third behind Addison.
“We’ve actually been kind of struggling with the car; it was our same car (from last year) with the same setup, but it just wasn’t working,” Wilkinson said. “So we’ve been putting in late hours with the car, and we changed everything. We went down to Columbus this week and ran second to Mike Nichols--the five-time national champ. I was right on him, so I knew we found something.”
“I was leading it--me and my brother Kyle were one and two all race long,” he said. “We had a caution with five (laps) to go and Nichols got by me; I about got him back with three to go, but couldn’t quite make it happen. So, after that, I had a lot of confidence coming in here.”
David Johnson of Columbus got the lead four laps into the 15-lap IMCA SportMods feature and sped to the win while Cameron Meyer of Pierce and James Roebuck of Genoa battled for second place behind him.
Roebuck pulled alongside of Meyer on the outside of turn two with three laps left, and the two drove most of the next lap side-by-side before Roebuck pulled ahead during the final lap to finish second, with Meyer taking third.
Three Norfolk drivers finished one-two-three in the IMCA Hobby Stocks feature where Stephanie Reynolds led the first eight laps before Lance Mielke took the lead following the race’s second caution and led Reynolds and Shannon Pospisil during the final seven laps all the way to the checkered flag.
Next Saturday night, May 1st, will be a regular program of racing at Off Road Speedway.