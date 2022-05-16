Hartington - Tri County Northeast has not been Tri County Northeast for a long time.
The junior high teams have been an item for a bit of time, but the high school teams have been together for a couple of years and, well, the golf team won a district title for the first time in the cooperative's history.
"I guess we just did win our first," Wolfpack coach Scott Hansen said. "I don't care right now about history, I'm just happy for our kids."
It took a second round comeback from TCNE here at the Hartington Golf Club, and a "steady as she goes" attitude from Hansen's players.
"None of us played very well the first nine holes," tournament medalist, Nathan Oswald said. "We really like each other, we've played football and basketball together and now we golf together."
Oswald fired a 78 to win the honors of being a district champion which led a couple members of the Wolfpack in the medals and one just outside of the medals..
Ben Jorgensen shot an 82 for third and Garrett Blanke was a stroke out of the top 10 with an 89.
"This was kind of a shocker to win the district," Hansen said. "I thought we had the kids to do it, but our kids really played well down the stretch of this tournament to get the job done."
Jorgensen was consistent in his two rounds, but Blanke trimmed eight strokes off of his first round to his second to card the 89.
"My driver wasn't good the first nine holes," Oswald said. "I just got focused and did what was necessary the second round - I'm very happy I won, but I was just trying to help the team."
Cedar Catholic's Jay Steffen was second individually as the Trojans ended up second, just three strokes behind the Wolfpack.
"The greens were really fast today," Steffen said. "We'll use this for experience and we'll use state for experience - we will get better and we will be right up there to get to the win down the road."
Most of the field played much better the second round of the 18-hole tournament with the medalist being improving from the first nine to the final nine holes.
Oswald shot a 41 on the first nine then came back with a 37 to post the 78.
"We don't have a lot of experience as a team," Oswald said. "I wasn't really nervous at all today - I just wanted to get better and help the team in the final nine holes."
The Wolfpack, Cedar Catholic and West Holt will head to the Elks Country Club in Columbus on May 25 with the second 18-hole round set for May 26 in Columbus.
Team Results:
1. Tri County Northeast 352; 2. Hartington Cedar Catholic 355; 3. Atkinson West Holt 356; 4. Ponca 365; 5. Battle Creek 371; 6. Norfolk Catholic 373; 7. Hartington-Newcastle 377; 8. Crofton 390; 9. Summerland 418; 10. Tilden Elkhorn Valley 545; Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur Northeast NTS; Laurel-Concord-Coleridge NTS; Wakefield NTS; Winnebago NTS; Norfolk Lutheran High Northeast NTS.
Individual Results:
1. Nathan Oswald (TCNE) 78; 2. Jay Steffen (HCC) 82; 3. Ben Jorgensen (TCNE) 82; 4. Reece Morten (H-N) 83; 5. Weston Mathis (AWH) 85; 6. Mason Mitchell (AWH) 85; 7. Cazden Christensen (HCC) 87; 8. Eugenen DeCora (WINN) 88; 9. Luke Beckman (BC) 88; 10. Grant Sprakel (PON) 88.