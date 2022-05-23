Tri County Northeast senior Nate Oswald is making the most of the final stage of his high school golf career, and a rather short career it has been.
While many of golf's best high school performers began golfing at an early age, Oswald didn't pick up a club until he was in the seventh grade.
"A friend asked me to go to Wakefield to play golf," Oswald said. "I had never tried it so I decided it could be fun."
That friend is current teammate, freshman Ben Jorgensen, who placed third in the C-3 District in Hartington, which Oswald won with a 78. Jorgensen was third on a scorecard playoff to Hartington Cedar Catholic's Jay Steffen, who both finished with an 82.
"I kind of self-taught myself," Oswald said. "I watched a lot of YouTube videos and just kind of figured things out."
The four-sport athlete has taken a liking to the last sport he learned.
"He seemed to like it from the start," his mother Dawn Oswald said. "We golf socially now, but it's not a huge thing — he and his dad (Curtis) won a father/son tournament, and he was hooked. He's been very passionate about golfing ever since."
The family also is warming up to the game, but Nate is taking it to a new level. He qualified for state last year but stumbled to a 184 in the 36-hole format.
"I really was nervous, and I didn't know how to react to all of the situations," he said. "I have more experience now and just feel more comfortable."
He was the kingpin of the Wolfpack's first ever district title, in any sport, at the C-3 meet.
"It's really amazing: In our second year together, we earned a district plaque," Oswald said of Tri County, which is made up of Emerson Hubbard and Allen. "That is great, now we need to keep getting better."
The Wolfpack was just in front of perennial state tournament participant, Cedar Catholic. The Trojans were paced by Steffen and ended up second to the Wolfpack, but both will have their hands full at the Class C State Golf Tournament to be held in Columbus at the Elks Country Club.
Columbus Scotus — which won the C-2 meet at Fremont Country Club 27 strokes ahead of runner-up Tekamah-Herman and had five players in the top 10 at the district meet — will provide some stiff competition.
Doniphan-Trumbull, Grand Island Central Catholic and Kearney Catholic should figure into the mix at the end of the two-day event.
Cedar Catholic may be poised to get in the mix along with Tri County Northeast, said Trojan coach Rick Kuehn.
"There are a lot of good teams at state," Kuehn said. "Scotus is playing on their home course, Doniphan-Trumbull is scoring well and Grand Island Central Catholic will be a challenge."
Kuehn said he realizes it would take a great effort, but with only one senior on the team, the Trojan's year may come next spring.
"We'll enjoy the experience and learn from it," Kuehn said. "But if we play up to our potential, we stand a chance."
Class D
Atkinson West Holt had a three-year run in team championships in Class D from 2017 to 2019 and North Platte St. Patrick's looks to make it two consecutive with a title this season.
Six area teams, including Howells-Dodge and Pender, will be chasing the Irish. Howells-Dodge won the D-2 District title at Indian Trails Country Club in Beemer. Pender won the title in D-3.
The Jaguars had three golfers in the top 10 at the district meet and had four at Rolling Hills.
Wausa, Neligh-Oakdale, Stanton and Humphrey St. Francis also qualified for the team race at Lake Maloley Golf Course in North Platte.
St. Pat's has the top two returning individuals from last year's Class D state championships with the silver and bronze medalists from the 2021 meet and appear to be the front runner in what could be a wide open field.
History also seems to be on the side of the Irish as the past five state team champions have come from only three schools. Prior to the West Holt run, Randolph won a couple straight back in 2015 and 2016. The entire state missed 2020 with the one-year hiatus due to COVID-19.
If the Irish repeat, runner-up should be very wide open.
Class D will be Tuesday and Wednesday in North Platte.
Class B
Wayne is the lone area team in the field for Class B.
The Blue Devils and coach, Andi Diediker, will also have their collective hands full at state, but they are trying to ride the wave of the emotional showing at the B-2 District Tournament.
"We are pretty young," Diediker said. "But we have a lot of guys playing some good golf right now."
Wayne won a playoff for the team qualification at districts during the tournament held on their home course by placing third, but the winner of that tournament is the odds-on favorite to win this year's Class B title.
Elkhorn Mount Michael Benedictine won last year's title by three strokes over Omaha Skutt Catholic and easily outdistanced the field in the B-2 meet. Mount Michael seems to be set to repeat as this year's champion but should see plenty of competition from the likes of Omaha Skutt and Norris High School with the host of this year's Class B tournament. Scottsbluff a dark horse.
The Knights won last year's Class B title, return three of the top four scorers from last year's team and were paced in the district meet by a freshman.
In that district meet, Mount Michael had four golfers in the top six. The only other area qualifier was Abram Scholting from Pierce, who placed seventh in the B-2 tournament in Wayne. He will head west to Scottsbluff as an individual.
Class B will convene on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Scotts Bluff Country Club in Scottsbluff.
Class A
Norfolk will be missing from the Class A field this season entirely as the Panthers were fourth in the A-1 District Meet, which was won by Omaha Westside, while carding a 293 at Fair Play Golf Course in Norfolk.
Elkhorn South could enter into the team competition after taking the title in the A-2 meet held at Fiverside Country Club in Grand Island with a score of 295.
South had the top four individuals in Grand Island with the top three scoring in the 70s, Westside had four individuals in the top seven at Fair Play.
A-4 champion Lincoln East also should be in the hunt as the Spartans won A-4 with a 293 and had the top three individual scores at Highlands golf course in the district contest.
Creighton Prep will look to win its sixth state title in the past 10 years. Norfolk was one of the teams to get in the middle of that run with a title of its own back in 2018.
The Junior Jays had the top two individuals at Lake Maloney Golf Course in North Platte in the A-3 meet and have won the past two titles after a four-year run from 2012 to 2015.
The Class A Nebraska State Golf Championships will be at the Norfolk Country Club on Tuesday and Wednesday.
All four state championships are slated to tee off at 9 a.m.