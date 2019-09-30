Travel equals rodeo season

What do you think of when you think of traveling? Most people think of traveling to foreign countries or any place where it’s warm. When I think of traveling, I think of the many weekends my family and I spend traveling to different places in Nebraska to high school rodeos.

Nebraska High School Rodeo consists of 12 weekends out of the year that contestants are able to compete at. Six of them are in the fall and the other six are in the spring. Each weekend, we travel to different locations to compete at these rodeos. For me, the closest rodeo is 30 minutes away and the farthest is 5 hours. There are over 200 competitors in the Nebraska High School Rodeo Association that travel to the different locations where the rodeos are hosted. Although that may sound like a lot of kids, we all know each other and are willing to help each other out if needed. High school rodeo is a good way for kids to meet new people and make new friends with people of similar interests.

My family and I travel many hours to get to these rodeos every weekend, but everyone loves to do it because we look forward to seeing friends when we get there. I do think that traveling to other countries would be an amazing experience, but I would never trade an extravagant vacation for a high school rodeo.

