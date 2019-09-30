Travel changes your perspective

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF IOWA AND NEBRASKA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN IOWA, FREMONT, HARRISON, MILLS, MONONA, MONTGOMERY, PAGE, POTTAWATTAMIE, AND SHELBY. IN NEBRASKA, BOONE, BURT, BUTLER, CASS, COLFAX, CUMING, DODGE, DOUGLAS, GAGE, JEFFERSON, JOHNSON, LANCASTER, MADISON, NEMAHA, OTOE, PAWNEE, PLATTE, RICHARDSON, SALINE, SARPY, SAUNDERS, SEWARD, STANTON, THURSTON, AND WASHINGTON. * FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * A SLOW MOVING COLD FRONT WILL BE THE FOCUS FOR A PROLONGED PERIOD OF THUNDERSTORM ACTIVITY...SOME STORMS MOVING OVER THE AREA REPEATEDLY, AND SOME STORMS BEING ACCOMPANIED BY HEAVY RAIN. GIVEN THIS, EXCESSIVE RAINFALL COULD VERY WELL LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING ACROSS MOST OF EASTERN NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA. * EXCESSIVE RAINFALL MAY WELL LEAD TO AMOUNTS RANGING FROM 1 TO 3 INCHES WITH POCKETS OF 5 INCHES PLUS. * RIVER FLOODING MAY BE EXACERBATED. LOW WATER CROSSINGS MAY BECOME IMPEDED, ESPECIALLY ON SECONDARY ROADS. SMALLER STREAMS MAY HAVE RAPID RISES. WATER MAY POND ON ROADS AND IN FIELDS. URBAN AREAS MAY SEE SIGNIFICANT PONDING OF WATER. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&