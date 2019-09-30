Travel changes your perspective

“Travel makes one modest. You see what a tiny place you occupy in the world,” said Gustave Flaubert. I believe this statement to be true. This past year, a group of kids in my school took a trip to Europe. We toured Madrid, Paris, and Rome in Spain, France and Italy respectively.
We ate the local cuisines and heard the languages native to these countries. We viewed globally renowned monuments. My friends and I marveled at the architecture of each city.
Some of my personal highlights were visiting the Eiffel Tower and the Palace of Versailles in France, indulging in Italian pasta, gelato and coffee, and trying to converse with the locals of Spain with my limited prior knowledge of Spanish. We compared the similarities and differences among the European cities themselves and as compared to an American city.
I believe that this trip has expanded my horizons immensely in showing me the cultures of other countries around the world. By visiting these foreign places and observing their customs, I gained a new respect for people from different backgrounds.
For example, a different custom that we encountered was that Europeans don’t tip their waiters and waitresses because their salary is independent of tips. This is just one small example of how societies can differ. These differences are what make them worth visiting.
My friends and I learned about parts of the world in which we were completely inexperienced. Although it can be intimidating to go to a place so different from what you know, I think travel is worth the risk. My friends and I also acquired information about the extensive history of these countries. America is very young in comparison to ancient European civilizations, such as Rome in Italy. I have also taken a new interest in learning Spanish.
In the future, I would like to continue traveling. I hope to study abroad for at least a semester in college.
By visiting new places, I will continue to improve my understanding of the world that we live in. Only travel shows you how little you have seen of the world, and once you start, you want to see as much as possible.