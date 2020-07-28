Jarrett Carlisle, an incoming freshman at Norfolk High, has emerged as one of the best young trapshooters in Nebraska, and he’s just the latest generation of Carlisle shooters who have made their mark on the sport.
Jarrett’s late great-grandfather, Orville, was an avid hunter, and his late grandfather, Jim, also developed an interest in both hunting and trap in the late 1960s. The tradition was then passed down to Jarrett’s father, Tim, who has competed in hundreds of trapshooting events and was once an All-American junior trapshooter.
“I always wanted to include him in the things I do,” Tim said. “I’ve gone to the Nebraska State Trap Shoot every year since I was born, either as a spectator or competitor. I started taking Jarrett to those events and eventually once you’re big enough — after watching for so long — you want to start shooting.”
Jarrett, 15, began shooting trap recreationally when he was 9 years old, and he’s been shooting competitively for about the past three years. At first, Jarrett was just out to have fun, but he eventually reached a point where he wanted to shoot trap competitively.
Jarrett would shoot practice rounds regularly during his first few years shooting, and Tim said that when he noticed Jarrett’s practice round scores were higher than his peers’ competitive round scores, he knew Jarrett was ready to compete.
Since he was 12, Jarrett has won dozens of singles shoots, and earlier this summer, he was crowned as the Nebraska State Trap Shoot’s sub-junior champion after hitting more targets out of 1,100 than anyone else throughout various events this year. In an event earlier this month in Aberdeen, South Dakota, Jarrett hit 100 consecutive targets for the first time.
“I didn’t shoot well in the event before, and I went in with the mindset to make improvements on that,” Jarrett said. “Once I hit the first 75 (targets), I told myself to finish, and once I broke the last box, I was really happy; that was a great feeling.”
Jarrett said several people have helped him develop into the trapshooter he is today, including his father, as well as mentors Jim Bradford and Rick Marshall Jr., who deserve most of the credit. Tim said he always wanted to be there to guide Jarrett, but he never wanted to force him to partake in trapshooting. Instead, he wanted his son to be self-driven.
“I never wanted to be that dad that says, ‘I played quarterback in football, so you’re going to play quarterback,’ ” Tim said. “If anything, I wanted to help him become a lifelong shooter. You see kids who play a sport until they’re about 13, but they end up quitting.
“This is something you can do you whole life, so I’ve always tried to make sure he enjoys it instead of pushing him too much. I’ve always wanted him to see how much this meant to my dad.”
Jarrett said those are his exact plans, and that was made evident at a small-scale shoot a few months ago where he was competing shot-for-shot with a 75-year old man.
“There’s 60 years between the two of us, but I think that says a lot about trap,” he said. “It’s something that can bring people of all ages together.”
During the summer, Jarrett and Tim shoot in a Tuesday night league and compete at events across the region at least once a month. Tim said they’ve shot more this summer than most because of the cancellation of a six-week, competitive spring season.
The competition naturally will be more difficult for Jarrett as he enters high school, and it’s something he said he’s prepared for. Practicing at area shooting ranges in Norfolk, Stanton and Creston, he said, is the key to not only staying sharp, but improving.
“It always takes your best to win at every level,” he said. “In junior high, there are usually about 10-15 shooters, and in high school, there will be 50-60 at each shoot. I’ve gotten better each year, and I just have to keep improving however I can. Everyone gets better as they get older, and it takes a better score to win every time.”
Jarrett’s average score sits at about 92.5 targets cracked per 100 shots, and he hopes to improve that number to 94 or 95 over the next several months. Jarrett said he also hopes to compete for an individual state title at the Class A level.
When they’re not shooting trap during their free time, Tim and Jarrett also do lots of hunting. Tim prefers hunting pheasants, while Jarrett enjoys hunting ducks and geese. They do most of their hunting at Wendts Lake just east of Battle Creek, as well as on property they own in Meadow Grove.
The high school trap season doesn’t take place until the spring, and before then Jarrett will compete in football in the fall and basketball in the winter at Norfolk High.
He excels in math and science classes, and while he hasn’t closed the door yet on any career path, Jarrett said he would love to continue shooting trap at the collegiate level and even professionally some day. At the least, he wants to continue shooting and carry on a tradition that’s been a huge part of four generations of the Carlisle family.
“Sometimes when you’re competing, you get nervous, but when you’re done, you want more right away,” Jarrett said. “It’s pretty special to be able to do something that a lot of people in my family really enjoy.”