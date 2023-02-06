When traveling to a different country, we all fear not being able to speak the language.
There is nothing more embarrassing than ordering snails instead of steak at our favorite Parisian restaurant, purely because you do not know the language.
However, tech companies are hoping to eliminate this fear of embarrassment and eliminate language barriers in other walks of life, with AR glasses.
A prominent Chinese technological company, named TCL, has risen to popularity for its augmented reality devices. At this year's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, many companies competed to be the best of the best, with TCL showing off its pride and joy of an invention, AR glasses. These spectacles go by the name RayNeo X2 AR and were available to test at the CES show last month. Many different reporters got to test the product and used it to translate a conversation with a Chinese speaker, in real-time.
Despite the glasses being able to carry a conversation with the technology, the design has a few flaws. The frames on the AR glasses are bulky but do have prescription lenses that you can put inside for those who wear other glasses. This design flaw is being revamped, as another introduction of a new chipset is expected to be released to reduce the size.
To operate the glasses, you tap on the right temple and search through the menus and tap on the translation feature. This feature will allow you to translate the text you may be looking at, and translate and transcript someone you are speaking to. The spectacles are set to be released to the community of developers at the start of this year, with a commercial launch to the public toward the end of this year.
With all the features the glasses boast, many think that they are going to be the best thing the world has ever seen. Although part of this is true, other parts are not. Being able to translate conversations and text in real-time will make the lives of nurses, doctors, teachers and even government officials much easier, allowing for smoother conversations. The world could be changed to cater to a more inclusive bunch. However, as amazing as the invention is, it does have its flaws.
For one, the bulky size of the glasses makes it hard for them to be practical to those who may be working while having them on, or trying to carry them in their bag. This problem could be changed by using a new type of microchip, as the inventors state they are in the process of but could take awhile to figure out. As well as the size, malfunctions and breakages are major factors of concern. If the glasses are going to sweep the medical field, how safe would they be to wear while working on patients who may be bleeding or sweating onto their doctor? To truly take over the AR world, the glasses would have to be created to be waterproof, ensuring that there is no room for the chip to get soaked and cause major malfunctions. The company also would have to ensure that regular updates are done, as AR is constantly changing, and new software is coming out. To have the glasses at their best possible performance, routine testing and updates would have to be performed.
Despite the glasses being a revolutionary idea that could take the world by surprise, they have many faults that make a common user concerned. How safe and accurate can the glasses be, and how often would they have to be worked on to ensure optimum safety? After all, even the most scientific cars in the world need routine maintenance done to ensure optimum safety.
Flaws aside, technology could change the world for the better. Doctors and nurses would be able to translate in a matter of seconds, eliminating any miscommunication. Teachers could understand students from all walks of life, and misinformation would be less likely to occur. The bulky frames are the perfect way to make life more inclusive and learn about new ways of life.
So, next time you travel to a different country, pack a pair of AR glasses in your luggage. When looking at the menu in a foreign language, pop on your spectacles, and ensure that you are ordering your favorite piece of cow, and not a slimy animal’s mucus … or maybe that’s what you intended to order after all?