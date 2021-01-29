Campers wishing to make a reservation at the Maskenthine and Maple Creek recreation areas can now do so online — for a fee.
The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources approved motions to amend the campsite reservation rules and to sign a contract with a company to handle the online transactions.
There will be fees for each online transaction. The camper will be charged a 3.5% transaction, and another 2.5% fee will be charged to the district.
General Manager Mike Sousek said the fees would cost the district an estimated $1,500 to $2,000 a year if everybody used online reservations.
Director Chad Korth made a motion to amend this, charging the campers the entire transaction fee, he said.
“So if we go to a courthouse, they charge a fee to use credit card,” Korth said. “So I guess if you want to do this, I got no problem with it, but I don’t see that the NRD needs to be paying for another $1,500, $2,000. If they choose to do this, then the fees should be taken care of by the campers.”
A district staff member said the 2.5% was a minimal cost to the district, as it paid for the reservation service and processing the credit cards.
“I think everything is a minimal cost, but the trouble is we have lots of minimal costs that add up to a big budget,” Korth said. “I still think we should pass that along to the campers that are utilizing the lake. I do not personally use the lake, I never will. So I do not believe I should be paying for their convenience of camping.”
Chairman Gary Loftis pointed out that the camper is already paying a fee for the service.
“It seems like we’re making money off the whole deal,” Loftis said.
Korth said the district is still taking some of the fee that could be paid entirely by the campers, and he pointed out that the district’s money comes from taxpayers.
“I don’t appreciate the snickers I’m hearing from the office over what you may all think is a little, petty amount of money. But here, we’re out here working,” he said. “We don’t have government jobs, and we’re are trying to make a living out here. Every little bit hurts as far as spending, and every little bit helps as far as trying to save a dollar. I don’t know who has a problem with that.”
Sousek said the income from reservations would make up for cost of the transaction fees.
“We are making money to cover this cost,” he said. “This is the number one call we get all the time.”
No one seconded Korth’s motion, and the directors voted to approve the motion as it was.