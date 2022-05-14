I’m tempted. I really am. But no, I won’t succumb to temptation and open the box.
Not today anyway. (Note: This column was written earlier this week.)
The birthday gift that I ordered for my granddaughter is in that box that arrived today, and I’d really like to inspect it. I really would. But I feel as though I would just be asking for trouble because today was one of those days where seemingly everything went wrong.
Days oftentimes have their own trajectories, and when they’re on a downward trajectory — well, there’s just no shifting that momentum.
If I opened that box today, the color would be incorrect, a part would be missing or damaged, or the holes for screws would have been drilled incorrectly at the factory and pieces wouldn’t line up properly.
My day started with trying to pay a bill. I say “trying” because I still haven’t accomplished the feat. Ever since the phone company established a new billing system, my bill has had some issue for which I have had to spend an inordinate amount of time on the phone (ironically!) with billing system employees to fix. This month is no exception, I discovered upon examining the bill. Sigh.
I didn’t have time to make the call today as I had to leave to go to the dentist. I left early enough to do errands in town — errands that never got done because I ended up going the long way to town because of roadwork on our road, so I ran out of time.
The dentist visit itself ended with less than cheery news: I have a cavity. But not just any old cavity. I have one on a fractured tooth, so the dentist feels that if he were to try to fill it, the tooth would break. My choices are to have the tooth pulled (it’s a wisdom tooth) or to have a crown put on it.
After the dentist appointment, as I was walking to my car, I heard an alarming noise; and when I looked over, I saw that a dog and a car had collided in the middle of the street.
It was quite traumatic — mostly for the dog, but for me, too. I started heading there but wasn’t quite sure of my plan of action as I had forgotten my phone at home.
Fortunately, a kind woman stopped, jumped out of her vehicle and went over to check on the dog, which was still alive but quite hurt. She threw her cellphone to me as she said, “Call the vet.”
She picked the wrong person to throw anything to. I’m more inclined to duck than to reach out and grab when something is hurled my way. Today was no exception — but, in an exception to the day, luck prevailed in that the phone did not break on impact with the street.
The kind woman then picked up the suffering dog and brought him to the sidewalk while the most untechie person on the planet — that would be me — was trying in vain to figure out how to access the dial pad on her phone.
In the meantime, though, the daughter of the dog’s owner appeared, identified the dog and ran home and got her car and her mother; and they took the dog to the vet. I’m not sure if the dog will be OK.
The day is, finally, blessedly over. First on tomorrow’s agenda is calling the phone company. That ought to tell me whether today’s trajectory has changed — and whether I should chance opening that box.
