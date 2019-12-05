Traditions centered on holidays

My family has many special traditions, especially around the holidays. Like most families, we put up decorations, exchange gifts, have some big spectacular feasts, and visit family. However, we also have a few traditions that are a bit out of the norm. This, somehow, makes them more special.
One of my favorite things to do with my family around the holidays is to play pitch. Pitch is a card game of strategy and luck played with multiple players. At my house, it’s an intense competition of skill. Our love of pitch is shared with our extended family on both sides. At every family gathering and social event, the deck of cards is eventually pulled out and the seats are eagerly taken.
At one memorable Christmas, we even went so far as to make a bracket and had a pitch tournament with over twenty people playing.
An especially odd Becker family tradition is to receive a box of cereal for Christmas. Understanding how bizarre this gift may seem, I’ll elaborate.
While my siblings and I were growing up, my mother was adamant about not stocking the cupboards with sugary cereals that “poisoned” us with their chemicals. I’d stroll through the aisles gazing longingly at the triple-chocolate-sundae-caramel-puffs as I thought of the Bran Flakes that were waiting for me at home. But once a year, my mom would try to “surprise” us with our favorite guilty-pleasure cereal. This tradition continues even though five of my siblings no longer live at home and can easily buy whatever cereal they want, no matter the nutritional content.
Buying it outside of this holiday just doesn’t taste the same. I think I can speak for all of my siblings when I say no cereal, no matter the sugary chemicals, will ever taste as good as our special Christmas cereals.
These traditions are so valued because they provide us with memories that will last a lifetime and will undoubtedly be carried on to families of our own.