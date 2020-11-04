Tradition D2 powers back in Lincoln

Northeast Nebraska’s Class D2 usual suspects — Chambers/Wheeler Central, Humphrey St. Francis and Wynot — are back in the state tournament field for 2020.
No. 2 seed Chambers/Wheeler Central brings a record of 31-1 to Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
The only blemish on the Renegades’ record is a two sets to one loss to Class C1 district finalist Wayne.
CWC coach Diane Kasselder said the team is excited to make a return trip to state.
“We have played every game this season with the purpose of getting down to Lincoln and making a mark,” she said.
“Also, we’re just so thankful for the opportunity with all the COVID and social craziness to be able to continue to enjoy the sport and each other.”
Morgan Ramsey leads the Renegades in three statistical categories with 439 kills, 70 ace serves and 69 solo blocks. Meanwhile, Michelle Koenig has 177 digs and Ryann Haburchak has contributed 709 set assists.
The Renegades will take on seventh-seeded Wynot in the opening round on Thursday at 9 a.m. on PBA’s south court
Wynot had to shut down its season between Sept. 17 and Oct. 6 because of COVID, but coach Tammy Wieseler said the Blue Devils tried to keep things as normal as possible.
“It’s been a very interesting season, lots of changes like with the mask-wearing,” she said.
Karley Heimes leads the Blue Devils with 199 kills and 49 service aces. Autumn Lawson has 61 solo blocks, Emersyn Sudbeck has 302 digs and Edyn Sudbeck has 311 set assists.
Humphrey St. Francis finished second in D2 last year, and coach Dean Korus’ squad will battle to take that final step this year.
“Our season has progressed further along than I expected,” he said. “We have had to deal with some adversity, caused by the virus, but this group of girls always found a way to overcome those setbacks. It’s been a well-rounded team effort thus far, and we are hopeful of even greater success.”
The Flyers are the No. 5 seed and are set to battle Falls City Sacred Heart on Thursday at around 11 a.m. on PBA’s north court.
Allison Weidner leads the Flyers with 218 kills and 38 service aces. Alissa Kosch has recorded 409 digs, Kaylee Stricklin 56 blocks and Peighton Eisenmenger 623 set assists.