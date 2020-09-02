NELIGH — If you pricked Galen Furstenau’s finger, he might bleed green instead of red — John Deere green to be exact.
The Neligh-area farmer developed the disease when he was in high school. He may have gotten it from his father, Verlon, who farmed with the green machines, which have been around since the early 1900s.
Now Galen’s son, Cory, has caught the disease and may be passing it along to his sons.
“I call it a disease like cancer that has no cure,” Galen said, with a smile. “You see one and have to have it. ... It goes on and on.”
Galen Furstenau was in high school in 1965 when he caught the collecting bug. He and his dad bought a 1929 John Deere D from one of his father’s cousins in Snyder.
“That’s what started the whole thing,” he said. “We bought it and restored it.”
A 1935 Model A soon followed. It, too, had family ties, having once belonged to Galen’s grandfather, Romaine Peterson of Neligh.
“It’s not that we bleed green,” Galen said. “Once you start with John Deere ... (you become familiar with them) they’re easier to work on.”
So for more than 50 years, Galen has scouted farm sales, attended auctions and rescued worn-out tractors sitting in groves of trees. Today, his collection numbers around 100, some of which are on display at the Furstenau John Deere Tractor Museum in Neligh. Others are stored in buildings on the farm he shares with his wife, Deb, who doesn’t mind being surrounded by green.
“I think it’s a wonderful hobby for men who like to fix things,” Deb said.
While the Furstenaus have restored some of the tractors — including a 1958 Model 320 that came in pieces — Galen admits it’s easier to buy restored tractors from collectors.
“It’s still fun to fix them ... but more economical to buy them finished,” he said.
He credits his late friend Duane Filsinger of Clearwater, a fellow collector, for helping him learn the restoration process.
“It I had a question, I would go to Duane,” he said.
The collection includes a variety of models, some that are identified by numbers and others by letters. Galen estimates that 95% of them still run. Some have vertical motors, while some are horizontal.
“The cylinders (in the vertical motors) run up and down as opposed to horizontal,” he said.
And although 95% are green, a few odd colors have snuck into the group, including a pink tractor for a granddaughter, an orange “industrial” model and a blue one.
Along with odd-colored tractors, there are a few cars that fit into collectors status, such as a 1957 Chevy, a ’36 Chevy and a ’68 RoadRunner, as well as a ’31 truck and a couple of crawlers, which are used to push snow and dirt.
Once or twice a year, Galen and Cory fire up the tractors and move them out of the buildings, just to “keep the engine oiled up,” Cory said.
They often line some of them up outside the buildings in Neligh so people can get a look at them, and they drive them in local parades during the summer.
Plus, they still use a number of the tractors around the farm for tasks such as operating an auger, mowing or even plowing a few acres.
But Cory, who does most of the farming now, admits today’s John Deeres are much more comfortable than those in the collection.
“After you drive them, you appreciate the new cabs. I can’t imagine farming the way they did 60 years ago,” Cory said.
Still, he plans to continue his dad’s hobby.
“We’re going to need more buildings for models we don’t have,” he said.
After all, there may not be a cure for the green disease.
“You think there are no more to buy until another sale bill comes out,” Galen said.
* * *
Want to visit?
Visitors are welcomed at the tractor museum in Neligh. It is not open regular hours, so call 402-368-2198 to make arrangements.