Prenzlow and Son Custom Meat Processing

John Prenzlow, Jeanette Prenzlow and Dave Prenzlow are members of the Prenzlow family that operate Prenzlow and Son Custom Meat Processing in Snyder, which quietly marked its 100th year.

 Correspondent/Delores Meister

SNYDER — A Snyder-based meat processor quietly marked its 100th year in business in 2020.

Prenzlow and Son Custom Meat Processing has served as a slaughtering and processing plant for area grown cattle and hogs for multiple generations since 1920. It also processes sausages and jerky and sells quality meats.

This business has been an integral part of the 130-year history of the town of Snyder as the business and the town became interdependent supporting each other

But 2020 was a “bad year for a celebration,” said owners and operators John Prenzlow III and his brother, Dave Prenzlow.

With pandemic conditions not allowing a community celebration, the Prenzlow family remembered their grandfather, John Sr., who began the business in the town that celebrated its 125th birthday in 2015.

Snyder was a young, growing town when young John “Red” Prenzlow Sr. began working for the town butcher and sausage maker, Bill Pateidl, in the early 1900s. On the job, John Sr. learned the butchering and sausage making trade.

John Prenzlow Sr. butchered meat animals for farmers on their farms until 1945, when he built the meat processing plant in Snyder.

Over the years, four expansions were added — in 1952, 1957, 1962 and 1965 — increasing capacity, frozen food lockers and a front retail meat counter. Dried beef, summer sausages, fry sausages, sugar-cured smoked hams and bacon were popular.

Quality Old Style Sausages was the Prenzlow brand.

In the 1980s, as convenient snack foods became popular, the Prenzlows developed their own recipe for jerky. Prenzlow meats are sold at the Snyder Minimart.

As the Snyder community grew, the business and town became interdependent as both succeeded and prospered by supporting each other.

Prenzlows was there for the town’s milestone anniversary celebrations. For the 75th Snyder Jubilee, John Sr. and John Jr. served smokies. For the centennial celebration, its specialty was pork sandwiches. At the more recent 125th anniversary Snyder celebration in 2015, Prenzlow and Son hosted an open house. Thousands of people toured the meat plant. Visitors were served their choice of Polish sausages or hot dogs.

The business transferred to John Jr. and his sons John III and Dave.

“It is a pleasure following in my grandfather’s profession,” Dave said.

“Dave and I are the heart and soul of this business,” said John.

The business continues to be a success. The Prenzlows said they are usually booked three months forward, but now they are booked a year and a half ahead.

“We are full for 2021. At this stage we are taking reservations for 2022,” John III said. “We have all we can handle at this stage of our lives.”

John said since March 12, 2020, people were worried about a shortage of meat on the meat counter and made arrangements.

“It is hard work. It is a seven-day-a-week job. It takes understanding spouses. (The University of Nebraska-Lincoln) has always had short courses in learning the trade, but it takes a special couple with a commitment to do it,” he said.

While Dave and John III’s sons have successful careers elsewhere and will not be returning, their mother, Jeanette, is an active, important “cog in the wheel.”

“Our mother is a ‘jack-of-all trades,’ ” John III said.

