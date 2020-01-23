Trying to reverse a 50-year pattern of people between the ages of 20 and 34 leaving Northeast Nebraska counties won’t happen overnight.
That much became clear Wednesday evening early in a two-hour forum in Norfolk when former state senator and Norfolk businessman Mike Flood presented slides and graphics spotlighting population losses in Norfolk area counties, mainly among young people.
The gloomy outlook that the data presented matched the damp and foggy conditions outside on Wednesday evening. The weather might have been a factor as only about 50 people braved the elements to attend the Aksarben Foundation event at the Lifelong Learning Center.
Still, there was reason for hope. The data also revealed that in many Northeast Nebraska counties, if people are still around at age 25, they are likely to remain in the county.
Basically that means if people are married and have kids, they are likely to stay in their home counties, Flood said.
“I think these slides tell a story that we have to pay attention to,” he said.
Flood is heading about a 25-member committee made up mostly of Northeast Nebraskans that has a goal for Norfolk and the region to reverse the outward migration of young people.
Wednesday’s session included much of the information that had been shared previously during a town hall, which also was hosted by the Aksarben Foundation in December at the Lifelong Learning Center on the Northeast Community College campus.
Madison County, like much of the region, doesn’t require near the labor it did as the farm economy has become more mechanized, Flood said. Unfortunately, that trend is expected to continue.
Flood said it just so happens that the top five industries expected to lose workers in the coming decades because of automation are also the top five industries in Madison County. They are food processing, manufacturing, warehousing, agriculture and retail.
Flood, with the support of the Aksarben Foundation and others, is seeking to transform Norfolk and Northeast Nebraska into a vibrant community where young people in their 20s and early 30s work in high-tech and other well-paying careers. The idea is to retain local young people and attract new ones.
Ideally, many of these young people will be from the area and have earned cooperative scholarships from Wayne State College. Then when living and working with other young people, hopes are that they will meet spouses and want to raise families in the region.
Norfolk, especially the downtown, features a variety of restaurants and attractions such as art, gathering places, river attractions and new residences that will be especially appealing. The existing efforts will continue to be enhanced.
Flood said hopes are that the young people will stay in the region where their parents live.
“It’s called babysitting,” Flood said, calling the grandparents the “secret weapon” for getting young people to remain or move back to the area.
Dr. Marysz Rames, president of Wayne State College, said plans have begun to implement a cooperative education program that will begin in the fall of 2020 with 15 students. In fact, hopes are that it can be worked out soon to select the first 15 students for the program who would earn scholarships.
Plans call for the students to receive $2,500 scholarships for their first year, $3,000 for their second year, $3,500 for their junior year and $15,000 for their senior year.
The senior year includes full tuition and support for housing in Norfolk. The total scholarship package for each student amounts to $24,000.
That final year, the students will be taking about 18 credit hours and working 30 hours a week while majoring in one of three areas: information technology, business or communications, Rames said.
Business partners already are being lined up, with plans to eventually increase the number of students to 45 and then eventually 75, she said.
Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning discussed the downtown Norfolk revitalization that has taken place already, with more in the works. He covered such topics as:
— The East Norfolk Avenue bridge replacement that was completed nearly two years ago, along with a walking trail;
— Investment in the downtown, including facade improvements;
— Braasch Avenue redevelopment, which will take place this year and includes reconstruction and walking trails from Fifth to First streets;
— The introduction of art in the downtown that began with 11 sculptures last year and will continue, along with murals;
— River Point Square near Third Street and Norfolk Avenue, which will serve as a “pocket park” for gatherings, including festivals;
— Johnson Park improvements, which include an outdoor amphitheater and walking trails;
— North Fork River restoration, including removal of the 13-foot spillway drop at First Street and replacing it with eight new drop structures, each about 18 inches, spread over about 1,800 feet to create white-water kayaking and tubing opportunities.
Others speaking at the town hall were Dr. Leah Barrett, the new president of Northeast Community College; Dan Hoffman, CEO of Invest Nebraska; and Dr. Tristan Hartzell, hand surgeon at Faith Regional Health Services.
Afterward, there was a question-and-answer session.