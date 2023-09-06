Tough test for Huskers, Wayne State

There were a few shakeups and eye-raising results in the second week in high school and college football, along with other games that went as expected.
I made a game improvement in my record, going 6-4 after finishing 5-5 in week 1. I was 4-3 on the high school games, and I correctly picked the Wayne State and Nebraska games.
As the season develops into the third week of high school football, things are starting to get a little more interesting. It will be seen if top teams can bounce back after an upset loss and if the upset pullers can keep it going or just pulled off a one-time wonder.
Also, it will be seen if the top teams that haven’t lost yet can keep cruising through their schedules.
In college football, after Colorado shocked the college football world in a road upset over No. 17 TCU, Nebraska has the chance to defeat Colorado on the road. Plenty of eyes will be on the game.
Wayne State also enters a true road game at NCAA Division II No. 9 Minnesota State.
Biggest hit: I picked Wayne State to defeat MSU Moorhead 31-24, and Wayne State won 31-23. After MSU Moorhead scored a touchdown to make the game 31-23, it went for a 2-point conversion and failed. If MSU Moorhead would have kicked the PAT and made it, I would have been spot on for the final score.
Biggest miss: I, along with much of the college football world, thought TCU would blow out Colorado. But TCU seemed to struggle a bit without Max Duggan. And Colorado played about as well as it possibly could. In an offensive shootout, Colorado was able to get a defensive stop on TCU's final possession of the game to win. (42-17 TCU win predicted, 45-42 Colorado win final).
How city teams fared: Norfolk defeated Bellevue East (Bellevue East 38-34 win predicted, Norfolk 27-0 win final); Norfolk Catholic pulled away from Ord in the second half (38-28 win predicted, 31-14 win final); Lutheran High Northeast defeated Twin River (40-30 win predicted, 58-20 win final).
Other results (predictions in parentheses): Oakland-Craig 22, Fort Calhoun 20 (Oakland-Craig 27-20 win predicted); Crofton 16, Bloomfield 2 (Bloomfield 52-42 win predicted); Boone Central 42, Aurora 7 (Boone Central 45-41 win predicted); Niobrara/Verdigre 26, Creighton 12 (Creighton 31-24 win predicted); Minnesota 13, Nebraska 10 (Minnesota 31-21 win predicted).
Grand Island (1-0) at Norfolk (2-0) — Thursday
Norfolk is off to a hot start as it sits at 2-0 after a 27-0 shutout road win against Bellevue East. Grand Island is coming off a 45-0 loss to still undefeated Omaha Westside. Senior CJ Hoffman at quarterback and running back Rowdy Bauer have stepped up for the Panthers in the first two games, along with the defense playing well, allowing only 14 points so far. Norfolk will defend its home field. Norfolk 28, Grand Island 21
GACC (0-2) at Lutheran High NE (2-0)
The senior trio of quarterback Landon Johnson, running back Josh Rojas and wide receiver Braden Feddern have done well for the Eagles so far this season, which is a big reason why they are 2-0. Guardian Angels Central Catholic is 0-2 after losses to Neligh-Oakdale and Laurel-Concord-Coleridge. With how Lutheran High has won its first two games by a 28-point margin and 38-point margin, I don't see why I should not pick Lutheran High Northeast. Lutheran High 42, GACC 16
Norfolk Catholic at Logan View/Scribner-Snyder
Norfolk Catholic defended its home field in the first two weeks for two good wins over another state-rated teams
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder is 0-2, and both losses have come by at least three possessions. They were both tough matchups for Logan View/Scriber-Snyder as both of the opponents are 2-0. Norfolk Catholic 34, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 16
Wynot (2-0) at Howells-Dodge (2-0)
Howells-Dodge is off to a great start to the season. After defeating Neligh-Oakdale in a big matchup in week 1, it took care of business against winless Fullerton, scoring 54 points. Sophomore running back Hunter Luther and senior running back Lane Belina both have had a big game so far for the Jaguars.
Wynot is also 2-0 after with a blowout win over Hartington-Newcastle and edging Humphrey St. Francis 14-6. Wynot has a solid quarterback/wide receiver duo in senior quarterback Dylan Heine and senior Carson Wieseler. Heine threw for 181 yards on 16 completions, and Wieseler recorded 107 yards and one touchdown. Howells Dodge 35, Wynot 27
Crofton (0-2) at Neligh-Oakdale (1-1)
Crofton is 2-0 and coming off a big 16-2 win over Bloomfield. It was unknown how good Crofton would be coming into the season with a young roster, and the Warriors have shown they have good potential.
Neligh-Oakdale bounced back from its season-opening loss and defeated Guardian Angels Central Catholic 40-24 in week 2. Last season, the Warriors lost their opening game to Howells-Dodge and then won every game until the state championship game. Neligh-Oakdale 28, Crofton 24
Bancroft-Rosalie (2-0) at Clarkson/Leigh (1-1)
After a disappointing 2-6 season, Bancroft-Rosalie already has equaled last year’s win total and is looking for more. Despite losing their best lineman, record-setting wide receiver and starting quarterback, the Panthers have solid experience after last year, and it seems to have shown in the first two weeks.
Clarkson/Leigh is 1-1, losing the season opener 58-38 and then defeating Pender 36-29. There might not be a lot of shame losing Exeter-Milligan/Friend since it scored 80 points last week. I will go with Clarkson/Leigh, partly because it has more experience on the offensive and defensive lines. Clarkson/Leigh 34, Bancroft-Rosalie 27
Bloomfield (1-1) at Tri County Northeast (2-0)
Bloomfield scored 72 points in week 1 but only two points in week 2. Tri County Northeast has allowed 14 and 12 points, so its defense has been solid so far.
Tri County Northeast can both pass and run the ball with its offense as junior quarterback Ben Jorgensen threw for 136 yards on 7 of 9 completions and three touchdowns in week 1, and senior running back Michael Dickens rushed for 155 yards and two touchdowns in week 2. But it is kind of hard imagining Bloomfield losing two games in a row. Bloomfield 48, Tri County Northeast 36
Wayne State (1-0) at No. 9 Minnesota State (1-0) — Saturday
Wayne State defended home field in its season opener against MSU Moorhead 31-23. At one point it held a 24-10 lead at the beginning of the third quarter.
Minnesota State defended its No. 9 ranking in its opener, winning on the road, 54-26. MSU quarterback Ekern Hayden completed 13 of 24 passes for 157 yards and one touchdown and had two running backs reach the century mark — Shen Butler Lawson Jr. ran for 224 yards and Christian Vasser had 144 yards. Seven total rushing touchdowns were scored.
After passing for 264 yards and a touchdown on 21 completions last week, junior quarterback Nick Bohn will hope to have a big game to give Wayne State a chance to pull off the upset. Minnesota State 38, Wayne State 28
Nebraska (0-1) at Colorado (1-0)
Nebraska had its chances last week against Minnesota, and turnovers become a problem again, and it cost the Cornhuskers the game in the fourth quarter. Junior quarterback Jeff Sims showed he can run the ball, and from watching both Nebraska and Colorado last week, Sims should have success running the ball against Colorado.
Colorado is coming off a magnificent performance. Junior quarterback Shedeur Sanders threw for a school record of 510 yards, completing 38 of 47 passes and four touchdowns, and freshman running