LINCOLN — Class D2 No. 4-rated Wynot used a mix of inside and outside scoring to steadily pull away from No. 9 Paxton and post a 57-47 victory in the first round of the state tournament on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
All five starters hit a 3-pointer for the top-seeded Blue Devils (23-4), who were also productive on inside shots and putbacks.
But coach Lee Heimes was most pleased with his team’s effort on the other end of the court.
“I thought defensively we got some stops and got some turnovers (16) and got some easy buckets on the other end,” he said. “We were able to score inside-outside, and that was able to open things up for us a little bit more. We played well, but we could have played better.”
Zack Foxhoven had a steal and layup along with a 3-pointer to stake the Blue Devils out to a 9-4 lead. That was the beginning of his team-high 19-point performance, which included going 3 for 8 on 3s.
And that was the start of Wynot’s inside-outside success.
“We share the ball well,” Heimes said. “We get the ball inside and then get the ball outside. We can do a lot of different things and have different ballhandlers. We’ve got some good shooters, so I think that makes us tough to defend.”
Paxton (17-6) answered with a 7-0 run, which included Rylin Johns’ buzzer-beating 3-pointer to end the first quarter.
Another Foxhoven trey ignited a 9-3 stretch for Wynot to give it an 18-14 lead midway through the second quarter.
The Tigers got within one point twice before halftime, but the Blue Devils got a putback by Carson Wieseler just before the buzzer to head to the locker room with a 25-19 advantage.
Wynot got off to a slow start in the second half, turning the ball over on its first three possessions.
But the Blue Devils quickly got back on track and used an 11-2 run to expand their lead to 36-23.
Isaiah Fox tried to get Paxton back into the game while scoring 13 points in the fourth quarter. But the Tigers never got closer than nine points despite Wynot struggling to go 7 for 13 from the free-throw line in the final period.
“When we were finally able to hit a couple of those, we were able to relax a little bit more,” Heimes said. “When we get into those moments, we need to concentrate and put them down.”
Chase Schroeder added 13 points and seven rebounds for the Blue Devils.
Fox had a game-high 22 points for Paxton, which saw starter Tanner Hebblethwaite foul out with 3:20 left in the third quarter.
The win snapped a streak of three consecutive first-round losses by Wynot, which posted its first state tournament victory since placing third in 2017.
The Blue Devils will look to advance to their first championship game since winning the 2013 title when they play in Friday’s 6 p.m. semifinal at the Devaney Sports Center.
“The last few years we got beat in the first round, and it’s been a close game,” Heimes said. “This year we were able to do the little things that make the difference in the end. You’ve just got to move on to the next game, though.”
CLASS D2 STATE TOURNAMENT
Wynot 9 10 8 20 – 57
Paxton 9 16 14 18 – 47
PAXTON (17-6): Josh Eakins 4-7 2-2 10; Tom Markussen 4-12 1-1 9; Tanner Hebblethwaite 0-1 0-0 0; Rylin Johns 2-9 0-0 6; Isaiah Fox 9-18 4-4 22; Jacob Holzfaster 0-0 0-0 0; Kobe Florom 0-0 0-0 0; Jasper Brewster 0-0 0-0 0; Noah Coppersmith 0-0 0-0 0; Wyatt Walker 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-49 7-7 47.
WYNOT (23-4): Zack Foxhoven 6-14 4-6 19; Dylan Heine 2-5 2-2 7; Carson Wieseler 2-5 1-2 6; Chase Schroeder 6-10 0-2 13; Colin Wieseler 2-5 2-3 7; Andrew Haberman 1-3 0-0 2; Joseph Sudbeck 0-1 0-0 0; Kasen Koch 1-1 1-2 3; Kotner Koch 0-0 0-0 0; Killian Steinhaus 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-44 10-17 57.