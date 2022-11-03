LINCOLN — Norfolk Catholic returned to 100% for the first round of the Class D1 state tournament on Thursday, and the Knights looked like it.
Junior outside hitter Ali Brungardt returned to a full-time role for the first time in a couple of weeks due to illness and contributed eight kills and 10 digs in a 26-24, 25-15, 25-20 sweep of Nebraska Christian at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
“It was great being back out,” said Brungardt, who played a limited role in Saturday’s district final win after missing eight matches. “I really missed my teammates, so I’m just glad to be back in this environment because it’s a lot of fun being down here.”
Brungardt said she didn’t quite feel back at full strength after her prolonged absence, but she is close.
“I’m getting there,” she said. “I think as it progresses, I think I’ll get better, so I’m ready.”
Norfolk Catholic coach Michaela Bellar said the return of Brungardt was a nice boost for the top-seeded Knights (29-4).
“I thought her serve receive for the most part was really good,” she said. “Having her back on the team, it’s just a whole different team for us. It feels like our team is back together, so that’s a huge part. I thought she had some great swings, too. She just brings a lot to our team.”
The first set was the closest. Five consecutive errors by Norfolk Catholic allowed the Eagles (27-8) to tie it up at 14.
“We had a lot of strings of errors — I’d say hitting errors for us,” Bellar said. “That’s one thing we’ve got to get better moving forward.
“Then we got into a tipping game with them. At state, if you get into a tipping game, it’s going to be hard to compete. Staying aggressive was a huge thing for us.”
The Knights recovered to go up 22-19 before Nebraska Christian reeled off five consecutive points to be one away from a 1-0 lead.
But two kills by Channatee Robles — who had a match-high 17 — followed by two Eagles errors allowed the Knights to win 26-24.
“I thought the girls did a good job of setting the tone early and kind of settling in,” Bellar said. “It went back and forth, which you expect in the early parts of the game, but I felt our girls did a good job of settling in and playing our game, then controlling our tempo in the first part.”
Norfolk Catholic used late runs to close out both the second and third sets.
“I think we had a lot of communication and energy,” Brungardt said. “We really wanted it.”
Sometimes the Knights have struggled in the third set this season when leading 2-0. That wasn’t the case in this match.
“You give any team confidence in state, you can go five sets,” Bellar said. “Every team is competing for their last match, so you know you’re going to get their best efforts and they’re going to give it their all in that last set.
“I thought our girls did a great job of staying the course and completing the match today.”
Sidonia Wattier had 19 set assists and Saylor Fischer 14 for the Knights. Fischer and Robles both had 11 digs while Addison Corr had 10.
Norfolk Catholic hopes to win its first state title after experiencing disappointment. It was the Class C2 runner-up to Lutheran High Northeast in 2020 and was eliminated by Wisner-Pilger in four sets in the first round last year.
“Especially being down here a few years ago and coming short being state runner-up, I think that’s a good motivator for us,” Brungardt said. “We want to hang our first banner in our gym, so that really pushed us as well.”
Bellar said those experiences are paying off for an experienced group.
“A lot from last year’s game is driving our team and knowing the expectations — it’s a business trip for us,” Bellar said. “Then a lot of those girls also played when we got runner-up two years ago. They’re driving. They want that first title for our program.
“This team is really locked in and focused. They do a good job of knowing the game.”
Norfolk Catholic advanced to Friday’s 9 a.m. semifinal.
Neb. Christian (27-8) 24 15 20
Norfolk Catholic (29-4) 26 25 25
NEBRASKA CHRISTIAN (kills-aces-blocks): Graci Boersen 0-0-0, Taytum Perdew 10-0-0, Sheridan Falk 3-0-1, Cara Sidak 0-0-0, Hope Seip 5-0-0, Reghan Flynn 13-1-0, Ali Bruning 0-1-0, Amanda Needham 2-0-0. Totals 31-2-1.
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (kills-aces-blocks): Jacey Wolf 0-0-0, Kenzie Janssen 4-0-0, Sidonia Wattier 3-1-0, Saylor Fischer 2-2-0, Addison Corr 6-0-0, Allison Brungardt 8-1-0, Channatee Robles 17-1-1, Morgan Miller 0-0-0, Hannah Hoesing 0-1-0. Totals 40-6-1.
Set assists: Nebraska Christian 21 (Bruning 30, Needham 1), Norfolk Catholic 34 (Wattier 19, Fischer 14, Brungardt 1).