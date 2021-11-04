LINCOLN — Top-seeded Howells-Dodge controlled the first two sets then fought off three set points in the third before defeating perennial power Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 25-19, 25-16, 26-24 in the opening round of the Class D1 bracket of the state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
"We played consistently solid," Howells-Dodge setter and outside hitter Ellie Baumert said. "We passed really well. I think that was some of our best defense we've played all year but I think we can pick it up on serve-receive just a little bit."
Howells-Dodge couldn't get out of its own way early on. BDS began set one with a 7-3 run with all but two of its points coming as the result of Jaguar errors.
"We aren't very strong in the beginning, we never have been," Howells-Dodge coach Taryn Janke said. I think we just have to figure out where we are and what we can do and we go from there."
The Jaguars didn't stay behind for long as a Carly Bayer kill triggered a 13-4 run to take a 16-11 lead. The sister combination of Ellie Baumert to Grace Baumert was also on full display during the sequence, accounting for three of the Jaguar tallies.
"It's just being close in age. We're 15 months apart and playing together all these years," Grace Baumert said. "Just knowing each other and being able to communicate with each other."
BDS was able to pull within 19-16 on a Haylee Silva tip kill but the Eagles could get no closer than the three-point margin. Later, another Grace Baumert kill ended it at 25-19.
The Eagles showed some firepower in the second set but Howell-Dodge made some great defensive plays by digging up balls that would normally go for kills.
"We came in here saying we were going to play defense," Janke said. "We said if that's the way we wanted to go out, that was what we were going to have to do."
Leading 5-4, an Ellie Baumert kill off the block instigated a 6-1 run for the Jaguars. There was one play play particularly stood out. With the Jaguars ahead 9-5, BDS's JessLynn Hudson sent a rocket right at Ellie Baumert, who seemingly effortlessly dug it up, passed it to setter, Blair Fiala who sent it back to Ellie who drilled a winner from the back row.
“I was like, ‘Blair, just give it back.’ I know can score and it's easier for me to see the block in the back row, so I tend to do a lot better," Ellie said.
Ellie also found Blair for kills on several occasions during the match.
Howells-Dodge cruised to a 25-16 victory in set two but BDS did not go quietly into that good night.
The Eagle program, headed by coach Kari Jo Alfs, is storied and most recently has earned Class D2 state championships in 2018 and '19.
"She's a great coach and we knew that she was going to come out swinging," Janke said.
Hudson seemed to put her BDS teammates on her back by recording back-to-back-to-back kills.
A Taylor Silva service ace gave the Eagles an 8-4 lead before the Jaguars tied it with a 4-0 run that included three Grace Baumert kills.
Later on, Ellie Baumert's kill put Howells-Dodge up 11-10 before BDS scored six straight points, three on Hudson kills.
The Jaguars responded with a 5-0 run of their own that included a Carly Bayer block and two more Ellie Baumert kills to pull within one, but they couldn't get over the hump and the Eagles maintained the lead.
Another Hudson kill made it set point at 24-21 before Grace Baumert stepped up to the plate.
First, the junior made a kill to make it 24-22, then went back to serve. Her sister Ellie made it 24-23 with a kill.
An Eagle net violation tied it at 24 before Grace followed with back-to-back service aces for game, set and match.
"I got back and we were behind and I was like 'I'm going to finish serving out,' " Grace Baumert said. " 'I'm going to give it my all, I'm going to play my best and I'm going to finish it for my team and just get it done.' "
Ellie Baumert said the Jags needed to prove they were worthy of the No. 1 seed. "We shouldn't have let it get that way, but that just gave us a chance to capitalize on getting the momentum back and it's a confidence booster because it shows us what we're capable of."
Grace Baumert led Howells-Dodge with 20 kills while Ellie Baumert was tops in the dig category with 11. Fiala dished out 19 assists while Ellie recorded 18.
Howells-Dodge moves onto the semifinal round on Friday where they'll take on the winner of the Nebraska Christian-Overton match at 9 a.m., also at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
HOWELLS-DODGE DEF. BRUNING-DAVENPORT/SHICKLEY 25-19, 25-16, 26-24
BRUNING-DAVENPORT/SHICKLEY (26-6): Mariah Silva 4k, 1a, 9 d, 1s; Hannah Miller 1a, 7d, 8s; Hallie Hoins 4d; Cloey Carlson 1d, 1s; Ashley Schlegel 5d, 1s; Taryn Fiala 2a, 7d; Taylor Silva 8k, 2a, 5d; Campbell Bohling 1k, 1d; Haylee Silva 2k, 10d, 15s; JessaLynn Hudson 9k, 5d ; Mallory Dickson 3k, 3b.
HOWELLS-DODGE (29-3): Blair Fiala 2k, 9d, 19s; Grace Baumert 20k, 1a, 2d, 2s; Jade Bayer 9d; Carly Bayer 6k, 1b, 1d; Morgan Gall 1d; Brooklyn Macholan 1k, 1b, 1a, 2d; Natalie Pieper 2k, 1a, 6d; Ellie Baumert 13k, 1a, 11d, 18s.