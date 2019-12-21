LINCOLN — It had been 15 years since Dean Boyer coached a wrestling match in the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
The home of Nebraska volleyball and wrestling was once the host site of the Nebraska State Wrestling Championships, and the memories were still fresh in Boyer’s mind as he led his top-ranked Plainview Pirates to a 54-20 win over Archbishop Bergan Friday afternoon.
With Omaha Skutt wrestling Broken Bow on a second mat, the Pirates overcame a slow start and wrestled well, taking seven of the 10 matches wrestled in a matchup of the top two teams in Class D a year ago.
“Shawn Meyer won the state championship right over here,” he said, pointing to a spot on the floor where the Class D championship matches were held the last time the state tournament was held there in 2005. “It probably means a lot more for me and the older coaches. I loved coming to Devaney, but (the state tournament) just outgrew it.”
And while there might have been a big of nostalgia floating in the air, it didn’t have much impact on the Plainview wrestlers, who came through with five pins and saw some of their better wrestlers compete well outside of their regular weight classes.
Being one of four of the top teams in the state competing on the Devaney Center floor was a treat for Boyer’s team.
“Usually when we wrestle a dual at home, we shut off the lights in the old gym and the stands are right on top of us, but this was a little different atmosphere for these kids, which was good.”
Bergan scored the first points of the match on a technical fall by Koa McIntyre, who posted an 18-2 win over Bode Wortman.
That Wortman avoided the fall was a boost for the Pirates, Boyer said.
“We moved our JV 152 pounder to 170, and that kid from Bergan was good,” he said. “Then in our second match, our kid didn’t qualify for state and he beat a kid in overtime who pinned his way to third at state. We got started a lot better than I thought we would.”
Lucas Hammer escaped Ethan Villwok midway through their 30-second ultimate tie-breaker to get the win. Hammer was taken down during the second overtime period, but escaped to force the 30-second winner-take-all period.
Collin Gale dominated Martin Meraz at 195 pounds, and the Pirates took control in the second half of the dual, winning six of the final seven matches with four pins, a decision and a forfeit.
“Every kid we put on the mat wrestled hard and I was proud of them,” Boyer said.
Boyer said his kids wanted to hang around for Friday night’s college dual between Nebraska and Oregon State, but told them they’d better be ready to go for Saturday’s 21-team, two-mat tournament in Elgin on Saturday.
“I told the boys we could stay, but nobody had better complain about being tired tomorrow,” he said. “We’re going to have to learn to wrestle tired.”
Plainview 54, Archbishop Bergan 20
170: Koa McIntyre, Bergan, tech. fall Bode Wortman, 18-2. 182: Lucas Hammer, Plainview, dec. Ethan Villwok, 4-3 (UTB). 195: Collin Gale, Plainview, pinned Martin Meraz, 2:26. 220: Plainview open. 285: Eli Simonson, Bergan, pinned Julio Tellez, 1:22. 106: Bergan open. 113: Bergan open. 120: Eli Lanham, Plainview, pinned Tyler Allen, 1:49. 126: Caden Arps, Bergan, dec. Scout Ashburn, 9-3. 132: Keagan Mosel, Plainview, pinned Thomas Connell, 1:18. 138: Nate Christensen, Plainview, dec. Cal Janke, 7-0. 145: Bergan open. 152: Will Gunning, Plainview, pinned Owen Pruss, 1:04. 160: Matt Christensen, Plainview, pinned Andrew Fellers, 3:58.