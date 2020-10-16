Top-ranked Pierce blasts Braves

PIERCE--After a less than auspicious start Pierce, the undefeated and top-ranked team in Class C1, used a pair of big plays to jump start its offense, then blasted Battle Creek 70-12.
Although the Bluejays’ offensive reputation has become a power running approach that marches up and down the field, four of the seven touchdowns scored by the Pierce varsity demonstrated an ability to score from long distance.
Those included Dalton Delka’s 61-yard touchdown reception from sophomore quarterback Abram Scholting, Tyler Race scampering 68 yards for a score, along with Scholting’s two touchdown passes to Logan Moeller’s of 28 and 43 yards.
“We haven’t had a lot of big plays. In game one we had a few big runs against St. Paul when we were down 13-0 and had a couple big plays that got us back in the ballgame,” Pierce coach Mark Brahmer said. “But we needed them because Battle Creek really does a nice job with their 3-4 defense. Their kids play hard, and they’re fundamental. They try to take every gap away from you, and you’ve got to attack every gap and keep them off balance.”
“In our passing game we’ve taken more shots because we’ve got guys who really catch it well this year,” he said.
The Bluejays’ game-opening possession, however, consisted of a two-yard gain and near fumble, followed by a fumbled snap that resulted in a 10-yard loss--prompting Brahner to use a timeout.
“We didn’t get aligned correctly, we put the ball on the ground twice,” he said. “That’s not the way you want to start any ball game, especially a quality team like (Battle Creek). They’ve got football players; they’re hard-hitting, physical kids so, fortunately, after we got that out of our system we were able to play pretty well there for a stretch.”
Although that possession resulted in a three-and-out, the next four all ended in touchdowns--beginning with Delka’s 61-yarder, a special play for the senior.
“The kid who caught the first touchdown pass, Dalton Delka, is a guy who’s toiled for four years,” Brahmer said. “And that was his first catch at the varsity level. He’s really a talented kid who has just stayed with it. It’s like I told the boys after the game, that if you do the work, at some point God will reward you.”
Race’s 68-yard romp increased the Pierce lead to 14-0 after the first quarter, while Ritter Oestreich (1-yard run) and Race (3-yard run) ballooned the lead to 28-0 before Moeller’s first touchdown catch (28 yards) with three seconds left in the half helped the Bluejays to a 35-0 advantage.
“In the second quarter we had about a six minute lull there until the very end when we scored,” Brahmer said. “Fortunately, defensively, our guys played real well except for a play here or there. This is the second week in a row where we’ve really started to step up our overall team defensive effort. So fortunately, when we were kind of struggling offensively, our defense kept them at bay.”
Keeping Battle Creek at bay resulted in the Braves managing just 17 net rushing yards in the first half on 13 carries--the best running play being punter Korbyn Battershow’s 27-yard run after tracking down a low snap and escaping the Bluejays’ rush for a first down.
The Braves’ star running back Reece Bode totaled a 3-yard net on 8 running plays.
“They’ve got some offensive weapons; their running back Bode is arguably one of the better running backs in C1,” Brahmer said. “I think he’s been averaging 180 or 190 yards a game; we had challenged our kids to hold him under 100, but tonight we upped that anty to 75 because he’s been thrashing everybody.”
Brahmer allowed his starters to play into the third quarter until Michael Kruntorad’s 5-yard touchdown run and Moeller’s 43-yard connection from Scholting put the game out of reach at 49-0 with the Bluejays substitutes finishing the contest.
“We got to rest a few guys; we’ve got a few nicks that we’ve got to nurse back to health,” Brahmer said. “We’ve got quite a bit of depth with some sophomores we’re trying to bring along up front, and right now we’re kind of running back by committee.”
The Bluejays amassed 183 first-half rushing yards and added 165 more yards through the air, then added just 35 more rushing yards and 64 passing yards in the third quarter before subs finished the game.
Race paced the Pierce ballcarriers with 134 yards on 8 carries and two touchdowns, while receivers Delka (61), Ben Brahmer (84), and Moeller (73) all finished the game with more than 60 receiving yards.
Scholting completed 7 of his 11 throws, amassing 229 yards.
“Abram’s really coming of age; he’s just a sophomore, but he’s a pretty darn good decision-maker and throws a nice ball, too,” Brahmer said. “If we give him time up front, he usually can find guys.”
In the final period, Trent Uhlir (17 yard run) and Dylan Amick (66 run) both scored touchdowns for Battle Creek, while Ashton Schweitzer (10 run), Evan Willits (10 run), and Gavin Sullilvan (72 run) all scored for the Bluejays to establish the 70-12 final score.
Battle Creek (5-3) 0 0 0 12 -- 12
Pierce (7-0) 14 21 14 21 -- 70
Scoring summary
First quarter
PI: Dalton Delka 61 pass from Abram Scholting (Chaden Roth kick), 7:16.
PI: Tyler Race 68 run (Roth kick) 2:45.
Second quarter
PI: Ritter Oestreich 1 run (Roth kick), 11:22.
PI: Race 3 run (Roth kick), 8:52.
PI: Logan Moeller 28 pass from Scholting (Roth kick), :03.
Third quarter
PI: Michael Kruntorad 5 run (Roth kick), 8:52.
PI: Moeller 43 pass from Scholting (Roth kick), 2:58.
Fourth quarter
BC: Trent Uhlir 17 run (kick failed), 11:51.
PI: Ashton Schweitzer 10 run (Roth kick), 5:39.
PI: Evan Willits 10 run (Roth kick), 3:12.
BC: Dylan Amick 66 run (kick failed), 1:30.
PI: Gavin Sullivan 72 run (Roth kick), :41.