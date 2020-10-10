As a 1-5 team, upending undefeated and No. 1-ranked Omaha Westside was improbable at best so, according to Panthers coach Tom Olson, the important thing was perspective.
After the Warriors downed Norfolk 52-3 to improve to 7-0 on the season, his message to the team was about ‘positives.’
“I’m sure if you look at the score and watched the game, you’d think, ‘Wow, that had to feel bad,’ but that’s the best game we’ve played in probably five weeks,” Olson said. “Our effort was phenomenal. They have some really outstanding athletes, and on defense, for example, our difficulty was tackling those athletes--especially in the open field. Other than that, I thought we did a nice job of defeating their blocks and coming up and doing things.”
“Those athletes” included Avante Dickerson, a senior speedster whose talent was on display early and often.
Dickerson scored the first time he touched the ball--the second play of Westside’s game-opening first possession--by turning a swing pass behind the line of scrimmage from quarterback Cole Payton into a 54-yard touchdown reception, sprinting untouched through the Panthers’ defense.
After the Warriors forced a Norfolk punt, Dickerson ran for 14 yards on his first carry, then bolted 58 yards for his second touchdown and a 14-0 Westside lead less than three minutes into the game.
Dickerson accumulated 212 rushing yards on 11 carries--all in the first half--while running for touchdowns of 58, 12, and 48 yards. He also caught two passes for 63 yards, including the 54-yarder.
“We knew that could happen coming into the game, so we asked the kids to forget about the scoreboard and just come out and play,” Olson said. “I thought we battled up front really well; I thought our offensive line played maybe their best game. We had emphasized ‘winning the battle in front of you.’”
After Norfolk’s best possession of the game, a 12-play 55-yard scoring drive that ended with Jake Licking’s 29-yard field goal, Dickerson scored again from 12 yards out as the Warriors lead expanded to 21-3 after one quarter.
In the second quarter Westside added a 36-yard field goal by freshman kicker William Bauerly, Dickerson’s 48-yard touchdown sprint, and a16-yard scoring connection from Payton to Grant Guyett to increase its advantage to 38-3 at the half.
The Warriors added one more offensive touchdown in the third period when Payton found Parker Kotas open in the end zone for a three-yard reception then scored on defense when Panthers’ quarterback Kaden Ternus couldn’t control a low snap from center, which Dickerson recovered on the run for a 38-yard touchdown return.
The Norfolk offense struggled to move the ball well enough to establish drives, gaining just 51 yards of total offense in the first half and adding another 63 yards in the second half.
“You had to pick and choose what you were doing, so consistency was an issue,” Olson said. “Frankly, against a team like that it’s a mismatch. So what we had to do is focus on what we can do and what we want to do, and that’s what I thought our kids did.”
Norfolk’s defense earned a nod for its late-game goal-line stand, stopping the Westside reserves four times from the one-yard line to maintain the final score of 52-3.
Now, with a record of 1-6 and facing another difficult opponent next week when Norfolk travels to Grand Island, Olson also wants his team to appreciate and enjoy their opportunity to play football this season.
“Next week we need to have the same type of practices we had this week, and we need to have the same type of effort next Friday,” Olson said. “The scoreboard just can’t matter.”
“There are over a thousand kids in Omaha not playing football right now. We get an opportunity to play football every Friday and, no matter what the record is or the scoreboard says, we’re playing football--and we have to enjoy it,” he said. “We’d rather be 7-1, but this is where we are and we have to enjoy it like the kids did tonight.”
Omaha Westside (7-0) 21 17 14 0 -- 52
Norfolk (1-6) 3 0 0 0 -- 3
Scoring summary
First quarter
W: Avante Dickerson 54 pass from Cole Payton (William Bauerly kick), 11:14.
W: Dickerson 58 run (Bauerly kick), 9:09.
N: Jake Licking 29 field goal, 1:34.
W: Dickerson 12 run (Bauerly kick), :31.
Second quarter
W: Bauerly 36 field goal, 8:46.
W: Dickerson 48 run (Bauerly kick), 6:00.
W: Grant Guyett 16 pass from Payton (Bauerly kick), :44.
Third quarter
W: Parker Kotas 3 pass from Payton (Bauerly kick), 5:08.
W: Dickerson 38 fumble return (Dylan McKee kick), :25.