OMAHA – Undefeated Omaha Westside did nothing to tarnish its image as the top-ranked team in Class A Friday night.
What the Warriors did reveal–if anyone had any doubts–is a more-than-capable defense that provided Westside’s first shutout during its 5-0 start to the season, downing Norfolk High 48-0 in the district opener for both squads.
“The bottom line is that Westside’s a really good team,” Panthers coach Chris Koozer said. “They’re No. 1 in the state for a reason. They’re good, and I have nothing but respect for them.”
The Warriors’ defense made a statement immediately, when sophomore linebacker Christian Jones picked off Norfolk quarterback Kaden Ternus’ first pass attempt on the Panthers’ second play of the game, returning the ball 25 yards before being forced out of bounds on the Norfolk five.
Jahmez Ross, whose 107 rushing yards–along with Ty Dingman’s 81 and Curt Cubrich’s 71 yards–paced the Westside running game, scored on the Warriors’ first play from scrimmage for a 7-0 lead less than a minute into the game.
“They’re so potent offensively that you just can’t give them the football, especially on short fields,” Koozer said. “We dug a hole early.”
The Panthers responded well though, moving the ball from their own 20-yard line to the 46 in eight plays, a drive which included passes from Ternus of eight yards to Barritt Coleson, 10 yards to Tanner Eisenhauer, and 12 to Rowdy Bauer.
Then, unfortunately, disaster struck again when Ternus connected with Jake Licking for 12 yards on a pass play over the middle. A hard hit dislodged the ball from Licking, and Westside sophomore Keynan Cotton recovered the fumble.
The Warriors promptly marched 70 yards in 10 plays, keyed by chunk plays of 13, 14, and 22 yards on pass completions from quarterback Anthony Rezac, along with runs of 10 and 15 yards by Rezac and Ross, respectively, before Cubrich covered the final five yards for the touchdown and 14-0 advantage at the end of the first quarter.
After its defense forced another Norfolk punt, Westside added another scoring drive, this one covering 76 yards in eight plays–helped by Cubrich’s 48-yard jaunt on third-and-three–before Ross bulldozed into the end zone to increase the Warriors’ lead to 21-0 early in the second quarter.
A sack of Ternus by Cubrich–doing double-duty as a linebacker–stymied the Panthers’ next possession, with a Licking punt forcing Westside to start its next drive at their own 35.
However, with Dingman getting his first action in the Warriors’ backfield and contributing 61 yards, including bursts of 32 and 17 yards, as well as the final two yards on a touchdown plunge off tackle, Westside traveled those 65 yards in just seven plays to go ahead 28-0.
Another interception by Cotton, this one on a hurried Ternus throw caused by blitzing defensive back Grant Beutler, led to a 30-yard Tristan Alvano field goal and 31-0 Westside lead at halftime.
“Our strategy was almost like we used at Grand Island, ball control offense whether it’s passing or running,” Koozer said. “There were some things that we got away with against other teams, where these guys are so fast those things just aren’t there.”
“We were forced to throw stuff quicker and not hold on to the ball as long,” he said. “Against other teams we could because they didn’t have the pressure like (Westside) did.”
The Warriors’ starters left the contest early in the second half, after a 46-yard field goal by Alvano increased the Westside lead to 34-0, but sophomore reserve quarterback Jonathan Hurtado directed two more scoring drives–the first covering 81 yards, ending with a touchdown pass to Dawson Hardick, and the second a 54-yard possession that resulted in Brody Goc’s 25-yard run that created the 48-0 final score.
Meanwhile, Norfolk’s best field position of the game arrived late in the third period following a 52-yard kickoff return by Bower that set up the Panthers at the Westside 38, but two tackles for loss and two incomplete passes ended the possession.
Two additional fourth quarter opportunities near midfield–one that ended with a Preston Okafor interception of Panthers’ quarterback CJ Hoffman and the other, created by Ashten Hader’s fumble recovery, gained no significant yardage with time running out in the 48-0 loss.
Starters Ternus and lineman Mason Dixon both left the game during regulation play with injuries–a concern as Norfolk (3-2) continues district play, hosting winless Lincoln Northeast–0-5 after losing 41-6 to Lincoln High (3-2)–on Friday night.
“We’ve got some kids that are dinged up, but I don’t know if it’ll end up having an effect on other games,” Koozer said.
Norfolk (3-2) 0 0 0 0 – 0
Omaha Westside (5-0) 14 17 10 7 – 48
Scoring summary
First quarter
OW: Jahmez Ross 5 run (Tristan Alvano kick), 11:04.
OW: Curt Cubrich 5 run (Alvano kick), 5:08.
Second quarter
OW: Ross 1 run (Alvano kick), 10:48.
OW: Ty Dingman 2 run (Alvano kick), 5:29.
OW: Alvano 30 field goal, 2:17.
Third quarter
OW: Alvano 46 field goal, 9:07.
OW: Dawson Hardick 44 pass from Jonathan Hurtado (Alvano kick), 3:25.
Fourth quarter
OW: Brody Goc 25 run (Alvano kick), 8:21.