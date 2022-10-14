The Norfolk Catholic football team continued the formula that has helped the undefeated Knights hold the top spot in Class C2 while rolling past Wayne 63-14 at Veterans Memorial Field on Friday.
That offensive approach — a diverse rushing attack with selective play-action passing — allowed Norfolk Catholic to enter the game with a 7-0 record, averaging 42 points while limiting opponents to fewer than nine.
“We’ve got a big, strong offensive line that likes run-blocking, so we try to go after (our opponents) and make some things happen on the ground, and we were able to do that tonight,” Knights coach Jeff Bellar said. “I think we’ve just got to continue to work on our throw game and try to mix that in to keep people off balance.”
That offensive line includes left tackle Nolan Fennessy, left guard Kade Pieper, center Ethan Reardon, right guard Mason Weidner and right tackle Ben Sousek. That group gets help from tight ends Max Hammond and Sam Speidel, along with fullbacks Kanyon Talton and Brandon Kollars. Among that group, only Reardon and Pieper are seniors.
The Knights, paced by running back Karter Kerkman’s 210 first-half rushing yards — on just 13 carries — rolled up 350 yards on the ground in the first half. Following two third-quarter carries, a 19-yard burst and a 44-yard breakaway touchdown run, Kerkman — who topped the 1,000-yard mark — finished his night early with 263 total yards.
Kerkman’s first-half touchdown runs included a 1-yarder, a 60-yard jaunt and a 12-yard effort, but the senior running back is not Norfolk Catholic’s only offensive weapon.
Quarterback Carter Janssen provided 63 yards through the air in the first two periods while completing 6 of 7 throws, four of those to senior wideout Cameron Borgmann for 44 yards and a 22-yard touchdown that opened scoring for the Knights.
Janssen also contributed a 27-yard run up the middle, and Talton added a 10-yard run to open the second quarter to immediately answer Wayne’s touchdown and increase Norfolk Catholic’s lead to 21-7.
“Kanyon’s kind of a change-up fullback, not a very big guy, but has good quickness and runs hard inside. He’s also got good hands coming out of the backfield,” Bellar said. “Cam Borgmann has been a nice surprise for us as a wide receiver and had that tremendous one-hand catch for our first score, and Carter (Janssen) can run. He’s probably our fastest guy, so if we get him out in space, he can go the distance.”
After punting to end its first possession and trailing 14-0, Wayne moved the ball during its next two possessions. The Blue Devils mounted a 13-play, 91-yard drive on the first that, after being kept alive by a Norfolk Catholic pass interference penalty on fourth-and-7, resulted in a 1-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Kaden Keller to tight end Daniel Judd.
Judd, a 6-foot-4 senior, outwrestled a Knights defensive back for possession of the ball and Wayne trailed 14-7 at the end of the first quarter, but a failed onside kick set up a short field possession for the Knights at the Blue Devils’ 46 — a five-play drive that ended with Talton’s touchdown run and a 21-7 Norfolk Catholic lead.
The success Wayne had offensively consisted of running plays or swing passes to backs attacking the edges of the Knights’ defense along with a pair of passes to Judd.
However, the 92 rushing yards and 100 passing yards the Blue Devils accumulated in the first half accounted for just one touchdown.
Wayne also saw one possession end on downs when a catch by Phelps ended up a yard short on fourth-and-13 and another possession stopped at midfield with a fumble recovery by the Knights’ Caden Arens — both in the first half.
Meanwhile, Norfolk Catholic scored touchdowns on each of its six first-half possessions — four of those in the second quarter — to put the game out of reach with a 42-7 halftime advantage.
“We were a little vulnerable in a couple areas, and we went over a couple things at halftime that we needed to do,” Bellar said. “We need to work some technique on some things to get stronger in that area, because they did hurt us there. There’s some things that we’ve got to clean up, but overall, I thought we did some good things defensively.”
Reserves played much of the second half for the Knights as Bellar and his coaches subbed freely offensively and defensively.
Wayne’s final touchdown of the game came in the fourth quarter on a 21-yard pass from Keller to Alex Phelps, while Norfolk Catholic added two touchdown runs of 2 and 36 yards by freshman Nathan Timmerman in the final period to finish scoring in the Knights’ 63-14 win.
“I thought our young guys ran the ball effectively in the second half. Nathan is a freshman I-back, and he had a nice night,” Bellar said. “He’s had a very good year for us playing on the reserves squad. They’re 6-1 this year, and he’s really done a nice job of carrying the football.”
Norfolk Catholic will host Hartington Cedar Catholic on Friday at 3 p.m. to finish the regular season.
Wayne (2-6) 7 0 0 7 — 14
Norfolk Catholic (8-0) 14 28 7 14 — 63
Scoring summary
First quarter
NC: Cameron Borgmann 22 pass from Carter Janssen (Max Hammond kick), 8:39.
NC: Karter Kerkman 1 run (Hammond kick), 6:16.
W: Daniel Judd 1 pass from Kaden Keller (Sam Junck kick), 1:28.
Second quarter
NC: Kanyon Talton 10 run (Hammond kick), 11:20.
NC: Kerkman 60 run (Hammond kick), 4:45.
NC: Carter Janssen 27 run (Hammond kick), 1:30.
NC: Kerkman 12 run (Hammond kick), :15.
Third quarter
NC: Kerkman 44 run (Kerkman kick), 5:18.
Fourth quarter
W: Alex Phelps 21 pass from Keller (Junck kick), 11:54.
NC: Nathan Timmerman 2 run (Edwin Alarcon kick), 8:59.
NC: Timmerman 36 run (Alarcon kick), 5:03.