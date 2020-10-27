Top-ranked Lutheran High Northeast lost a first set for the first time this year, but shook it off and rebounded for a convincing 17-25, 25-14, 25-11, 25-23 victory over No. 2 Norfolk Catholic in the final of the C2-6 subdistrict at Lutheran High's Andrews Activity Center.
Lutheran High had won the two regular season matches against its cross-town rival but Norfolk Catholic looked to be the stronger team in the first set, jumping out to a 9-0 lead off Carly Marshall's serve, Mary Fennessy's block and five Lutheran High errors.
"The first set, we came out a little rough," Lutheran High outside hitter, Becca Gebhardt said, "Everybody knew we had to stop making errors and we just came together and everyone did their part."
The Eagles settled down and played evenly with the Knights for the remainder of the set, but the early deficit was too much to overcome. Avery Yosten's kill gave Norfolk Catholic a 25-17 win and an early lead in the match.
"We made so many errors that first set, Lutheran High coach Kathy Gebhardt said. "We just said, we've got to turn this around here, prove we can play with them and I thought the second set we came out, we changed up where we started to get something going right off the bat and I thought our girls really responded to that and and played great volleyball."
The Knights jumped out to an early lead in set two. Addison Korr's kill put Norfolk Catholic up 5-2, but Lutheran High answered with a 7-0 run that included four kills and a block by Gebhardt.
Lutheran High then dominated the remainder of the second set, finishing on a 9-1 run culminated by a Gebhardt service ace.
"The first set, I thought we came out and played well," Norfolk Catholic coach Michaela Bellar said. "I thought we were ready to go, and then in the second set, we got down and we backed down, and that was a little disappointing to watch."
The third set was all Eagles. An 11-0 run that included three Maddie Becker ace serves had the home team in front 12-3 en route to a 25-11 result.
"I just told them 'It's do or die time,' " Bellar said. "You guys choose if you want to come out and fight or if we're going to back down like we did the last two sets."
Norfolk Catholic led set four 4-1 on Fennessy's kill. But Lutheran High fought back and took its first lead at 6-5, on a Gebhardt back-row rocket and increased it to 16-10 on an Aubrey Herbolsheimer kill.
After a Norfolk Catholic time out, Fennessy put the Knights on her back by recording three straight points - two kills and a block.
Both teams battled with Lutheran High maintining the lead until Channatee Robles tied it at 21 with one of her 14 kills.
"We got in a little groove and started swinging," Bellar said. "We weren't aggressive in the second and third sets, but credit to them."
Norfolk Catholic could never quite get over the hump by taking a lead late in the fourth set. Eagle Chloe Spence faked a set and dumped the ball to an open spot on the Norfolk Catholic side of the net for a 22-21 Lutheran High advantage.
Then, with the Eagles holding a match point at 24-23, Gebhardt drilled an overdig - her 25th kill of the night - for the final point to give Lutheran High its 32nd victroy against just one defeat.
"I think this was as well as we've played all year, in sets two and three," coach Gebhardt said, "I'm extremely proud of them and their effort tonight."
Both teams will play in district finals matches on Saturday and will find out the identity of their opponents on either Wednesday or Thursday.
Lutheran High will almost certainly be the No. 1 seed and would be matched against the team seeded 16th, likely the winner of the C2-1 subdistrict between Freeman and Wilber-Clatonia. Both have losing records.
"We'll take (Wednesday) off and then Thursday and Friday, prepare for our next opponent, once we find out who that is," coach Gebhardt said.
Norfolk Catholic will most likely be either the No. 2 or 3 seed state-wide. Bellar said her young team will be focusing the next three days on consistency. ""We've got to be more consistent with our energy and communication," she said.
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (22-7): Carly Marshall 41s, Mary Fennessy 15k, 4b; Addison Corr 9k; Allison Brungardt 1k, 6s; Avery Yosten 10k, 3b; Channatee Robles 14k, 1a.
LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST (32-1): Chloe Spence 11k, 20s; Maddie Becker 19s, 4a; Amber Bockeelman 1a; Grace Bitney 1k, 3b; Mia Furst 4k, 1b; Lauren Buhrman 4k; Becca Gebhardt 25k, 1s, 1a, 2b; Aubrey Herbolsheimer 4k; Halle Berner 4s, 1a.