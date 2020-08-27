Top-ranked Lutheran High rolls over Wolfpack

Class C top-ranked Lutheran High Northeast had to maneuver over a couple of bumps in the road in the second set but otherwise cruised to a 25-11, 25-20, 25-14 victory over visiting Elgin Public/Pope John on Thursday, in the opening match of the season for both teams.
“Overall, I think we played well and I thought our setters (Chloe Spence and Maddie Becker) moved the ball around well and used a lot of hitters,” Lutheran High coach Kathy Gebhardt said. “We showed that we have a lot of girls that are ready to step up and swing aggressively.”
The Wolfpack scored the first point in the first set, but then with Lutheran High’s Amber Bockelman serving, the Eagles reeled off 14 straight points that included four kills by senior Mia Furst.
A Lutheran High attack error ended the run but the Wolfpack wasn’t able to get closer than nine points (19-10) the rest of the way. Four straight Aubrey Herbolsheimer kills ended the set at 25-11.
Things weren’t so easy for the Eagles in the second set. A Becca Gebhardt kill had Lutheran High out in front 5-2, but the Wolfpack scored the next three points. Kaylee Ramold’s service ace tied the score at 5.
“I’ve got to be proud of those girls because they just kept fighting and fighting,” Elgin Public/Pope John coach Tina Thiele-Blecher said.
The girls from Antelope County took a pair of two-point leads at 10-8 and 18-16 when Lexi and Harlie Bode teamed up on a block that forced a Lutheran High timeout.
“We just weren’t as focused. Everybody was passing balls tight on the net, hitting poorly, just a combination of things,” Kathy Gebhardt said.
The Eagles then came out of the break and reeled off four straight points. Herbolsheimer’s kill had the home team on top 20-18 then Lutheran High outscored the Wolfpack 5-2 the rest of the way as Gebhardt’s kill off the block ended the set 25-20.
“You can definitely tell the inexperience there,” Thiele-Blecher said. “They started to play ‘not to lose’ instead of playing to win. We’ve had our little chat already and we’ll have to hope we get over that as the season goes.”
Gebhardt said the second set has been her team’s Achilles heel. “Last year, the pattern was, we’d win the first, lose the second and then win the third and fourth.”
The Eagles put it in overdrive for the third set, jumping out to a 6-1 lead and never leading by fewer than four points the rest of the way to take the set and match.
Even though her team came out on the short end, Thiele-Blecher said she feels her young team gained some valuable experience. “Lutheran High is a great team and for us to come in and play as close as we did in that second set, I hope they come away from here knowing that a good team beat us, but we played with them at times.”
Harlie Bode and Ashlynne Charf led the Wolfpack offense with four kills each while Taylynne Charf dished out 13 assists.
Becca Gebhardt led Lutheran High with 13 kills while Furst added nine and Herbolsheimer, eight. Spence provided 25 set assists and five kills while Furst, Gebhardt and Herbolsheimer had two blocks apiece.
“It was our goal to get out there and take care of it in three,” Kathy Gebhardt said. “It’s the error bug that seems to be something for us, that we work on every day and we’ll keep working on it, but I think we’re in a good place and hopefully can continue to improve.”
Next up for Lutheran High is a road trip on Tuesday to Hartington for a matchup with Class D No. 2 Cedar Catholic. The Wolfpack also hits the road on Tuesday, to Burwell.
Lutheran High Northeast defeat Elgin Public/Pope John 25-11, 25-20, 25-14.
ELGIN PUBLIC/POPE JOHN (0-1): Kaylee Ramold 1a; Lexi Bode 3k, 2s, 1b; Ashlynne Charf 4k, 1s, 1b; Harlie Bode 4k, 1s, 1b, 1a; Skyler Meis 3k, 1a; Taylynne Charf 13s; Alyssa Burenheide 1k; Ally Selting 2k.
LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAT (1-0): Chloe Spence 5k, 25s; Maddie Becker 1k, 10s, 1a; Amber Bockelman 1s; Grace Bitney 5k, 1b; Mia Furst 9k, 2b; Lauren Buhrman 3k, 1b; Becca Gebhardt 13k, 1s, 2b; Aubrey Herbolsheimer 8k, 2b; Halle Berner 1k, 2s, 1a.