SHELBY - Lutheran High Northeast is returning to the state tournament after breezing past Freeman in the C2-1 district final on Saturday, 25-6, 25-20, 25-12.
"This is what the girls have worked for after being there, finishing third and knowing how it felt to get that far last year," Lutheran High coach Kathy Gebhardt said. "They've definitely had this goal, they've worked hard and I'm very proud of them for accomplishing it and getting to this point."
On paper, the contest between the 32-1 Eagles and 11-12 Falcons appeared to be a mismatch and it proved to be on the court as well, especially the first set.
In the subdistrict final against Norfolk Catholic on Tuesday, Lutheran High fell behind 9-0 in the first set, but not on Saturday.
The Eagles jumped out to leads of 4-0, and 14-6 before scoring the last 11 points in a shockingly easy 25-6 win. "We really stressed we weren't going to get stuck in that first rotation like we did the other night," Gebhardt said. "We put that on our hitters and they took care of it. I think that helped getting us off to that fast start."
"Our coach does a really good job of preparing us, for like their left-handed hitter," Lutheran High defensive specialist Maddie Becker said. "We work a lot on specializing on their strengths and how to defend those."
Becca Gebhardt served the last 10 points for the Eagles in the first set, but didn't serve again the rest of the afternoon due to a shoulder injury.
"It's a lot of overuse and at this point of the season and she tweaked something, we think on Tuesday," her coach and mother said. "She doesn't really know exactly when it happened but it just kind of got worse throughout the week instead of getting better, even with some rest.
"She's was doing a little (physical therapy) yesterday. They found a knot in there. They tried to work that out, but that actually made it a little more painful today, so we were going to try to prevent her from doing as much swinging today, if we could. That's why we took her out, at least on serving the last couple of sets."
In her place, Gebhardt inserted freshman Kendra Peterson. "We really pushed together as a team, and our freshman (Peterson) went in and she did a really great job," Lutheran High right side Mia Furst said.
With Gebhardt sitting out much of the early part of the second set, Freeman - a school in Gage County which serves the communities of Adams and Filley - took an early lead. A Lutheran High attack error made the score 8-5.
With Gebhardt back in the lineup, the senior all-stater recorded a block to tie it at 11, then the Eagles scored the next five points for a 16-11 advantage.
The Falcons fought back and Kylie Boyer's ace serve tied it at 19. But Lutheran High outscored Freeman 6-1 the rest of the way. Lauren Buhrman recorded three kills in closing it out 25-20.
"I thought we got our middles going a little bit more there at a couple of different points; we were able to get them some more swings," coach Gebhardt said. "And we tried to get everyone else to take more of a load, distributing it, so (Becca) didn't have to take as many swings on the outside."
After splitting the first eight points in the third set, Becker served up three straight tallies to give the Eagles a 7-4 lead they would not relinquish.
A Lutheran High attack error cut the Eagle lead to 17-12. Then Grace Bitney's kill gave the blue and white a six-point lead before Becker served out the match with an 8-0 run. Points number 24 and 25 came on Becker ace serves.
"It feels really good, we're really excited and I think the experience from last year will really help us a lot," Becker said.
The Eagles, now 33-1, will be the top seed at the Class C2 state tournament which begins on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Along with getting Becca Gebhardt healthy, Kathy Gebhardt said the Eagles will be working on "some little things," in the next five days.
"We keep working on defense and blocking where we can be a little bit stronger, especially on our outside block and distributing the ball and getting everybody involved, so teams can't just set up on one person."
LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST DEFEATS FREEMAN 25-6, 25-20, 25-12
FREEMAN (11-13): Kylie Boyer 4k, 2a; Lexi Winkle 8k, 2a; Brooklyn Ideus 20s, 1a; Amber Dorn 5k; Grace VanEngen 1k; Ashton Niles 2k, 2a.
LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST (33-1): Chloe Spence 5k, 18s, 2a; Maddie Becker 11s, 2a; Grace Bitney 5k, 1s, 3b; Mia Furst 7k, 1a, 1b; Lauren Buhrman 8k; Becca Gebhardt 9k, 1s, 4b; Aubrey Herbolsheimer 3k, 5b; Halle Berner 5s.