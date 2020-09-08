NORFOLK - In a battle of the unbeatens, Class C No. 1 Lutheran High Northeast defeated No. 2 Norfolk Catholic on Tuesday, 25-23, 20-25, 25-23, 25-16, at the Norfolk Catholic Activities Center.
It was the first of at least two and possibly as many as four matches between the two Norfolk programs this season.
“It’s hard, because, honestly, we’re all friends, so it’s weird playing against each other,” Lutheran High’s Chloe Spence said. “But, in the end, it’s just another team to play.”
Senior Becca Gebhardt led the way for the victorious Eagles with 31 kills, many coming off sets from Spence who finished with 33 assists and seven kills.
“Norfolk Catholic has a great team and they have some players that do amazing things,” Lutheran High coach Kathy Gebhardt said. “It’s so tough to get the ball around (middle) Mary Fennessy at the net and they’re all swinging great swings.”
Both sides came out swinging in the first set which featured 10 ties and three lead changes.
Lutheran High earned its first lead at 13-12 following a double block by Aubrey Herbolsheimer and Spence.
Neither team led by more than two points until a Norfolk Catholic attack error gave the Eagles a 22-19 advantage.
But no sooner had that happened than the Knights reeled off the next three points. Freshman Avery Yosten’s kill knotted the score at 22.
Lutheran High answered with kills by Herbolsheiemer and Mia Furst for a set point.
Norfolk Catholic’s Channatee Robles made it 24-23 before Gebhardt sealed the deal with a kill off a Spence assist.
“They’re a scrappy, they don’t let balls die, they put the pressure on you,” Norfolk Catholic coach Michaela Bellar said.
The teams opened the second set trading points to 6-all, before Norfolk Catholic went on a 3-0 run. Robles’ kill made it 9-6 and the Knights never led by fewer than three points the rest of the way in posting a 25-20 win to even the match at a set apiece.
Lutheran High jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the third set behind three consecutive Gebhardt kills but Catholic responded with a 5-0 run of its own for a 6-5 advantage.
From that point, neither team led by more than two points the rest of the drama-filled set.
Lauren Burhrman’s kill off Maddie Becker’s assist gave the Eagles a 24-23 lead. Robles then fired a rocket that looked as if it tied the score, but the line judge ruled the ball just long to give Lutheran High the 25-23 win and a 2-1 advantage in the match.
The fourth set was all Eagles.
“We got in a rut and we couldn’t get out of it,” Bellar said. And then the mental tiredness came out, and we were physically tired from the weekend, still, but credit to Lutheran High, they’re a good team.”
Gebhardt recorded 10 kills in the stanza including three from the back row en route to winning the set, 25-16, and the match, 3-1.
“I’m extremely proud of our girls, our defense, the way we stepped up, adjusted and went after it,” Gebhardt said. “I think both teams played extremely hard and it’s too bad somebody has to lose, but I’m thankful to be on this end this time, but I know we’re going to see them again.”
Bellar said there were a lot of great plays on both sides of the court. “That’s good volleyball. I’m not saying we’re great teams, but we’re both pretty solid teams and it was fun to watch us go at it tonight.”
With the win, Lutheran High improved to 8-0 on the year and will play again on Thursday and Saturday in the Wakefield invitational.
Norfolk Catholic fell to 5-1 and will take on Class C No. 4 Battle Creek and Class D No. 5 Summerland on Thursday in a triangular at Battle Creek.
LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST (8-0): Chloe Spence 7k, 33s, 1a, 1b; Maddie Becker 18s, 1a; Amber Bockelman 1s; Grace Bitney 3k; Mia Furst 8k, 1b; Lauren Buhrman 8k; Becca Gebhardt 31k, 1a, 1b; Aubrey Herbolsheimer 4k, 3b; Halle Berner 4s.
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (5-1): Anna Neuhalfen 2s; Carly Marshall 39s, 1b; Elly Piper 5k, 1s, 1b; Mary Fennessy 9k, 1a, 5b; Allison Brungardt 4k, 1a, 2b; Avery Yosten 12k, 1a, 3b; Channatee Robles 13k, 3a, 1b.